From Broadway to the Live Arts stage, Kinky Boots runs through March 10

Live Arts presents Kinky Boots with 16 performances in the Gibson Theater running through March 10.

Inspired by a true event, this huge-hearted musical tells the story of the unlikely partnership between Charlie and Lola. Charlie inherited his father’s failing shoe factory; and Lola is a fabulous drag entertainer in need of a sturdy pair of stilettos. Together they turn the fortunes of the factory around and discover we can change the world when we change our minds.

Kinky Boots won six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album and London’s Olivier Award for Best Musical.

Cindy Lauper and Harvey Fierstein’s warm, colorful musical boasts infectious tunes and simple yet powerful lyrics that celebrate the families we make together.

Based on the 2005 British film Kinky Boots, the original theatrical production of Kinky Boots premiered at the Bank of America Theatre in Chicago in October 2012.

Kinky Boots made its Broadway debut at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on April 4, 2013. The musical began a U.S. tour in 2014. The Broadway production ended on April 7, 2019.

A recent off-Broadway revival run ended in November 2022.

Live Arts production of Kinky Boots is directed by Jude Hansen, with music direction by Abby Smith, and features a multi-talented cast of local performers.

Local performers

Paulius Sinkora as Charlie

Xavier Taylor as Lola/Simon

Liberty DeLeon as Lauren

Katie Rogers as Nicola

Pearl Oliver and “Ellie” Elizabeth Bennett alternating in the roles of Young Lola/Simon

Nathaniel Sclialla and Calvin Kaufman alternating in the role of Young Charlie

Kirk Martini as Don

Marty Moore as Trish

Christina Henderson Paxson as Pat

James Sanford as George

Jack Scharrer, Lyra McKee, Jackson Davis and Benedict Burgess as Angels

Kelly Carney, Darryl Smith, Paige Campbell Johns, Julia Mathas, Sophie Clayton and Jacob Walton as the Ensemble

Creative team

Juanita Wilson, Sophie Clayton and Ashton Neal (choreography)

Wes Wyse and Kelsey Dowling (production stage managers)

Virginia Coldren, (assistant director/dramaturge)

Will Slusher (scenic design)

Joshua Reid, assisted by Etta Feigert (lighting design)

Chase Carson (sound design/engineer)

Anna Stockdale (costume design)

Erik Mayes (costume and makeup design)

Morgan Hall (properties design)

Daniel Kunkel (fight choreography)

Laura Rikard (intimacy consultant)

Thea Trickality (drag consultant)

Andrew Bryce (dialect coach)

Live Arts Theater is located at 123 E. Water St. in Charlottesville.

Tickets are $33 for adults or $28 for students and senior citizens.

Tickets are available online at livearts.org/tix.