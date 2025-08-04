Friends of Middle River promotes river conservancy, education, volunteerism

Children inherit many traits from their parents, such as hair color, potential height and mathematical skills. Friends of Middle River is hoping children can also inherit a passion for conservation of Virginia‘s waterways.

Friends of Middle River (FOMR), a sub-nonprofit under Friends of the Shenandoah, was established in Staunton in 2009. The Middle River is 71 miles of waterway that starts in McKinley and ends in Weyers Cave where it joins the North River. No public access is available to any parts of the river, because it is all privately-owned land.

“There are a couple of places where the roads run close to [the river] that people kind of use it as a public access but there’s no public access to the Middle River,” said Mason Kilbourn, vice chair of FOMR’s Board of Directors.

However, FOMR can provide access to the river. The nonprofit promotes stewardship and enjoyment through volunteerism with four goals: river cleanup, education, science and outreach.

A Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and Virginia Department of Conservation & Recreation (DCR) study in 2009 found that the Middle River is one of the most polluted in the Commonwealth. The study inspired the formation of FOMR.

In 2010, FOMR began an annual cleanup event. From mid-September to mid-October, FOMR volunteers work to clean up litter and trash from a section of the river. According to Kilbourne, pollution of the river mostly comes from agricultural plastic and discarded tires. In July, the group was contacted twice to remove more than 100 tires from two locations on the river.

“We’re the first ones that they call when it’s something with Middle River,” Kilbourn said. Local officials know that FOMR will send volunteers to handle cleanup and conversation of the river. “That’s part of what we like to do.”

River Discovery Day gave 12 local children the opportunity to explore the Middle River one Saturday in late July. Kilbourn said all 12 children and some of their families signed up to join FOMR. Learning stations taught the children about the importance of preventing pollution of the river and how water flows from one waterway to another. The children also got in the water for up-close views of life underwater.

Open Float Day is held every second Saturday of the month, and during the last Float Day 11 adults explored the Middle River in kayaks.

Kilbourne reached out to Staunton Parks & Recreation to partner and provide access to the river. Staunton Recreation Programmer Ana Fugate said FOMR “gives it that exclusive feel when it gives access to Middle River” because otherwise the city does not have public access.

“They connected the education and fun aspect, which is recreation,” Fugate said of River Discovery Day and Float Day.

She looks forward to future opportunities to partner with FOMR, perhaps a fall River Discovery Day next year.

According to Fugate, FOMR is a great resource for in-house programs. Staunton Parks & Recreation works to provide events that are free for residents and the public to enjoy.

“Outdoor recreation is beautiful, especially when it’s free,” Fugate said.

Recreation is access and family and education, and FOMR provides the city opportunities to offer all three. Next year, Kilbourn hopes FOMR will be able to partner with Augusta County Parks & Recreation.

In 2024, FOMR began a new program in Verona and south of Verona with New Hope Ruritan Club. Coinciding with Augusta County‘s annual April cleanup day, FOMR and Ruritan volunteers remove tires from the river. In 2024, Kilbourn said that 480 tires were removed in one cleanup day.

The group is also working with other river conservancy groups in Virginia to create state legislation “if we’re going to save our waters,” Kilbourn said. The legislation would create fines for dumping into Virginia‘s rivers.

U.S. Rep. Chris Head introduced legislation last year to make tire companies take used tires back instead of them ending up in Virginia rivers.

FOMR provides 13 river access points and education with the assistance of two part-time employees. The nonprofit welcomes donations and new members are always welcome.

Kilbourn, who joined FOMR’s board two years ago, said the board is operated with 12 members. The group hopes to reach out to local Future Farmers of America and 4-H groups to grab the attention of local children. If FOMR can help children see the importance of river conservation before they take over operating family farms as adults, then the Middle River could be saved for future generations.

“Everything ends up downstream,” Kilbourn said.

Related stories:

Augusta County: 80 used tires dumped into Middle River