Free dental, vision and medical clinic coming to Harrisonburg this weekend

Remote Area Medical will hold a free, two-day clinic on May 6-7 at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, located at 4808 S. Valley Pike, in Harrisonburg.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, May 5, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic.

Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X- rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on site, women’s health exams and general medical exams. Mammograms, A1C testing, Narcan training and Hepatitis A Vaccines will also be available.

In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call (865) 579-1530.