Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news free admission for state employees to virginia museum of history culture in december
Culture

Free admission for state employees to Virginia Museum of History & Culture in December

Crystal Graham
Published:

virginia museum of history and cultureState employees in Virginia can enjoy free admission in December to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. The museum’s exhibit “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith” runs through Dec. 31.

“Following an important election season, it is imperative that we all understand the fundamental principles that govern our democracy,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “VMHC’s American Democracy exhibition provides a solid foundation for examining the evolution of a government of, by, and for the people.”

“American Democracy” was produced by the Smithsonian Institution and examines the American government’s founding through five major themes. The exhibition uses touchable props, audio/video presentations from the Smithsonian and The History Channel, and immersive technologies such as touch-screen adventures, to make it the perfect interactive learning gallery for the whole family to enjoy.

Some of the artifacts in the exhibition include a clothing button celebrating George Washington’s inauguration in 1789, Edmund Pendleton’s record of the Virginia ratification of the U.S. Constitution, a portrait of Black Hawk, a Sauk war chief that was painted by Robert Mathew Sully, and a Congressional Union for Woman suffrage banner from 1915.

“We are thrilled to provide this special offering to state employees across the Commonwealth,” said Jamie Bosket, President & CEO of the VMHC. “We encourage guests to take advantage of the opportunity to visit their newly reimagined state history museum and participate in an exhibition that is truly one of a kind.”

The VMHC re-opened in May following the most extensive renovation in its nearly 200-year history. The new VMHC features a new theater experience, expanded galleries with long-term and special exhibitions, and other guest amenities like a new café and store.

State employees show their state ID badge for free admission through Dec, 31 during regular museum hours.

For more information, visit https://virginiahistory.org/

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

farm bureau virginia

Virginia Farm Bureau Federation re-elects key leaders
News Contributors
farm credit of virginias

Ag commodities forum planned for Tuesday in Augusta County
Crystal Graham

The Farm Credit Knowledge Center will host its first Star Insights Forum at the Plecker Center at Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

harkins builders richmond virginia

Harkins announces expansion with opening of new Central Virginia/Tidewater office
Crystal Graham

Harkins has opened a new office in Richmond - expanding its presence in the Central Virginia/Tidewater region.

Are remote jobs layoff-proof? American worry they are not
Rebecca Barnabi
blue ride parkway foundation license plate

Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation on verge of reaching goal for new license plate
Crystal Graham
virginia war memorial

Richmond: Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony planned for Dec. 7
Crystal Graham
buchanan county flood

Farm Bureau honors Wise County farmer for flood relief efforts in Buchanan County
News Contributors