Free admission for state employees to Virginia Museum of History & Culture in December

State employees in Virginia can enjoy free admission in December to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. The museum’s exhibit “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith” runs through Dec. 31.

“Following an important election season, it is imperative that we all understand the fundamental principles that govern our democracy,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “VMHC’s American Democracy exhibition provides a solid foundation for examining the evolution of a government of, by, and for the people.”

“American Democracy” was produced by the Smithsonian Institution and examines the American government’s founding through five major themes. The exhibition uses touchable props, audio/video presentations from the Smithsonian and The History Channel, and immersive technologies such as touch-screen adventures, to make it the perfect interactive learning gallery for the whole family to enjoy.

Some of the artifacts in the exhibition include a clothing button celebrating George Washington’s inauguration in 1789, Edmund Pendleton’s record of the Virginia ratification of the U.S. Constitution, a portrait of Black Hawk, a Sauk war chief that was painted by Robert Mathew Sully, and a Congressional Union for Woman suffrage banner from 1915.

“We are thrilled to provide this special offering to state employees across the Commonwealth,” said Jamie Bosket, President & CEO of the VMHC. “We encourage guests to take advantage of the opportunity to visit their newly reimagined state history museum and participate in an exhibition that is truly one of a kind.”

The VMHC re-opened in May following the most extensive renovation in its nearly 200-year history. The new VMHC features a new theater experience, expanded galleries with long-term and special exhibitions, and other guest amenities like a new café and store.

State employees show their state ID badge for free admission through Dec, 31 during regular museum hours.

For more information, visit https://virginiahistory.org/