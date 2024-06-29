Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home FredNats defeat Salem Red Sox, 6-1, in front of season-high crowd
Sports

FredNats defeat Salem Red Sox, 6-1, in front of season-high crowd

Chris Graham
Published date:

Fredericksburg Nationals The Fredericksburg Nationals scored three runs in the seventh to break a 1-1 tie, and went on to a 6-1 win over the Salem Red Sox in front of a season-high 6,799 fans at Salem Memorial Ballpark on Friday.

Marc Davis, an 11th-round pick of the Washington Nationals in 2021, (1-2, 2.96 ERA) put in five scoreless innings for the second straight start, striking out three, walking two and allowing two hits.

In a tie game in the seventh, Marcus Brown led off the inning with a double to right center field, followed by a walk to Caleb Farmer, one of four on the night for him which ties the single-game high for a FredNats hitter. Murphy Stehly then broke the tie with a double down the left field line to score Brown and give the Nats the lead.

Elijah Green, the Nats’ 2022 first-round pick, followed that up with a two-run single later in the inning to score Farmer and Stehly, and it was 4-1 after seven.

Then, with two outs in the eighth, Nick Peoples knocked a two-run single to center to make the lead a comfortable 6-1 for the FredNats.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Rumor-killer: No, Texas A&M didn’t offer UVA’s Brian O’Connor $3M a year
2 Sussex state prison inmates indicted in assault on corrections officer, killing of K-9
3 Albemarle County family loses home in Friday residential structure fire
4 Price tag for new animal shelter in Augusta County is double the initial estimate
5 Virginians with developmental disabilities to see improvement in services thanks to new legislation

Latest News

rivan
State/National

Sussex state prison inmates indicted in assault on corrections officer, killing of K-9

Chris Graham
family with flag
Spotlight, State/National

Statistics troubling for Virginia drivers who hit the road to celebrate July Fourth

Crystal Graham

The first week of July is typically one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and it’s likely no surprise that it is also one of the deadliest.

children with father in park
Politics, State/National

Virginians with developmental disabilities to see improvement in services thanks to new legislation

Crystal Graham

Virginians with developmental disabilities should soon see improvements to accessibility in education, recreation, law enforcement and transitional services.

uva baseball brian o'connor
Sports

Rumor-killer: No, Texas A&M didn’t offer UVA’s Brian O’Connor $3M a year

Chris Graham
SVASC shenandoah valley animal services center proposed entrance
Local, Spotlight

Price tag for new animal shelter in Augusta County is double the initial estimate

Crystal Graham
fire truck jacket helmet
Local

Albemarle County family loses home in Friday residential structure fire

Chris Graham
us olympic trials
Sports

UVA alum Bridget Williams qualifies for pole vault final at the U.S. Olympic Trials

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status