FredNats defeat Salem Red Sox, 6-1, in front of season-high crowd

The Fredericksburg Nationals scored three runs in the seventh to break a 1-1 tie, and went on to a 6-1 win over the Salem Red Sox in front of a season-high 6,799 fans at Salem Memorial Ballpark on Friday.

Marc Davis, an 11th-round pick of the Washington Nationals in 2021, (1-2, 2.96 ERA) put in five scoreless innings for the second straight start, striking out three, walking two and allowing two hits.

In a tie game in the seventh, Marcus Brown led off the inning with a double to right center field, followed by a walk to Caleb Farmer, one of four on the night for him which ties the single-game high for a FredNats hitter. Murphy Stehly then broke the tie with a double down the left field line to score Brown and give the Nats the lead.

Elijah Green, the Nats’ 2022 first-round pick, followed that up with a two-run single later in the inning to score Farmer and Stehly, and it was 4-1 after seven.

Then, with two outs in the eighth, Nick Peoples knocked a two-run single to center to make the lead a comfortable 6-1 for the FredNats.