Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsfredericksburg nationals make it three in a row defeat salem red sox 8 5
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals make it three in a row, defeat Salem Red Sox, 8-5

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsThe Fredericksburg Nationals picked up their third straight win over the Salem Red Sox on Friday night, winning by a final score of 8-5.

The Red Sox did get on the board first, as Ahbram Liendo walked and stole second, then advanced to third on an E1. Yorberto Mejicano drove him home with a sacrifice fly later in the frame, but Bryan Sanchez limited the damage to just one run.

Fredericksburg got a leadoff double from Murphy Stehly in the top of the third, which pushed his hitting streak to 14 games. Armando Cruz bunted him over to third base, then a wild pitch allowed Stehly to dash home to tie the game at 1-1.

But in the home half of the fifth, Salem retook the lead on another wild pitch to make it a 2-1 deficit.

From there, the FredNat offense found a second gear. Daylen Lile singled to open up the sixth and stole second base, then both Paul Witt and Elijah Green walked to load the bases with no outs. A wild pitch allowed Lile to score, then Murphy Stehly came through with a single to drive Witt home, giving the Nationals a 3-2 edge. Armando Cruz grounded into a 6-4-3 twin killing later in the frame, which pushed Green across to make it 4-2.

Salem pushed a run across in the bottom of the sixth, but the Nats countered in the top of the seventh inning. Sammy Infante got hit by a 3-2 pitch, then stole second base and advanced to third on an errant throw from the catcher. Paul Witt continued his hot week with an RBI single to make it 5-3, then later on Branden Boissiere plated Witt with a sacrifice fly to go ahead 6-3.

Salem battled back to add a run in home half of the eighth, pulling within two runs at 6-4. But once again, Fredericksburg answered. They loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the ninth, when Murphy Stehly drove in a pair of runs to make it a 8-4 Nats lead.

The Red Sox plated one more run in the bottom of the ninth, but the FredNats held on for a 8-5 victory. Mason Denaburg earned the win with Luke Young locking down the save, while Luis De La Rosa took the loss.

In Game 5 tonight, Bryan Caceres takes on Luis Perales at 6:05 p.m.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County leader: Animal shelter has illegally been assessing civil fees on pet owners
2 Staunton approves plan to move Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court to West End
3 Former UVA players address how Tony Bennett’s style of play could be a recruiting challenge
4 AEW ‘Double or Nothing’ Preview: Rundown of least-anticipated PPV in AEW history
5 Trump Supreme Court rolls back Clean Water Act protections for wetlands

Latest News

deflated basketball
Sports

Virginia Athletics doesn’t want to play a serious NIL game: How this affects UVA hoops

Chris Graham
vsu bulldozer damage
Virginia

Petersburg man in custody after stealing bulldozer, going on rampage

Chris Graham

A Petersburg man who stole a bulldozer from a construction area on the Virginia State University campus to go on a destructive joyride overnight is in custody.

vietnam war memorial
U.S./World

Remembering Americans: Parents mourn hero son killed in Vietnam in 1968

Chris Graham

In all, 58,222 Americans died during a futile war that began in 1959 when the first U.S. soldiers were killed during a guerrilla raid on their quarters near Saigon; the war ended ignominiously in 1975.

baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides make it three of four at Memphis with 7-2 win

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Early uprising pushes Rumble Ponies past Flying Squirrels, 7-2

Chris Graham
Sports

Gaining popularity in Waynesboro, pickleball is ‘sweeping the nation’

Rebecca Barnabi
healthcare
Local

Sentara Scholars awards $200,000 to JMU for students pursuing healthcare

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy