Fredericksburg Nationals make it four straight in Salem with 9-2 win

The Fredericksburg Nationals secured their fourth straight win over the Salem Red Sox this week with a 9-2 victory on Saturday night.

The Red Sox, the Low-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, plated the first run of the game with a two-out rally in the bottom of the second. Ahbram Liendo drew a walk and stole second base, then Enderso Lira drove him in with an infield single to third base.

Following a scoreless third inning, Brady House tied the game at 1-1 with his fourth home run of the season. Fredericksburg, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, kept the pressure on in the top of the sixth, as Sammy Infante singled and Daylen Lile walked. Elijah Green then roped a single into center field to push the FredNats ahead 2-1.

Roismar Quintana came up immediately after, and singled as well to drive in the second run of the inning.

Salem got a run in the bottom of the sixth on a balk, but the Nationals bounced right back in the top of the seventh inning. Armando Cruz and Wilmer Perez singled to open up the inning with runners on the corners. Sammy Infante then knocked Cruz in with a single into left field, before a pair of wild pitches put up two more FredNat runs to make it 6-2. Later in the same inning, Bradt House blasted his second homer of the night to make it 7-2 Fredericksburg.

The Freddies added two more runs in the top of the ninth, as they locked down a 9-2 win over the Salem Red Sox. Bryan Caceres got his second win while Pedro Gonzalez earned his first save of the season, with Railin Perez taking the loss.

In the series finale, Jake Bennett makes his second start of the series while Salem will throw lefty Noah Dean.