newsfredericksburg nationals fall to down east 9 4
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals fall to Down East, 9-4

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsThe Down East Wood Ducks took an early lead on the FredNats Saturday night and never looked back, winning 9-4.

JoJo Blackmon opened the top of the first inning with a clean double, then Abi Ortiz immediately singled to drive Blackmon in with the first run of the game. A groundout pushed Ortiz to second, where he then scored from on a Miguel Villaroel single. Gleider Figuereo reached on an E4 that let Villaroel score, before Yosy Galan singled to plate Figuereo to make it 4-0 Wood Ducks after just a half inning.

Down East kept the pressure up in the second inning, as Abi Ortiz cranked a solo home run to right field. Villaroel singled with one out, and later scored to make it 6-0 Woodies. They added another run in the top of the fourth which pushed the edge to 7-0.

With the Freddies down seven, Elijah Green and Branden Boissiere both singled with one out to put runners on the corners. Zion Pettigrew drove the Nats first run home with a well placed single through the right side. Matt Suggs followed Pettigrew, and launched a triple into the right field corner. But a wild throw from Down East let Suggs pop up and dash home from third with a three-run Little League home run, pulling the Nats to within three runs.

However, Fredericksburg struggled to string together much offense after that. Down East added two more runs, en route to a 9-4 win. Aidan Curry got his first win of the year, while Jose Corniell locked down a save and Jose Atencio took the loss.

Mason Denaburg gets the ball in the series finale for the Nats, against DJ McCarty for Down East in a 6:05 start time.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

