Fredericksburg Nationals drop second straight, falling 6-3 at Carolina

The FredNats dropped their second straight game at Five County Stadium, falling to the Carolina Mudcats by a final score of 6-3.

Celebrating his 23rd birthday, Cortland Lawson had a great night at the plate for the Freddies, the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, going 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. He scored runs in the first and eighth innings, both on RBIs from Sammy Infante, who was also 2-for-3 with those two runs driven in.

The FredNats scored runs in the first and second innings off the RBIs from Infante and Murphy Stehly, who extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an RBI single in the second. The FredNat bats were held quiet until Infante’s RBI double in the eighth.

Pablo Aldonis (0-2) got the start and took the loss for the Freddies, who fall to 10-19. Aldonis pitched four innings and allowed four earned runs on five hits, walked three and also struck out three.

Brad Lord had an exceptional relief outing out of the FredNat bullpen, pitching three scoreless innings with three strikeouts. This is the third straight game a FredNat reliever has pitched at least three scoreless innings of relief. Juan Abreu gave up two runs in the eighth inning.

The series is now even at two games apiece heading into the weekend. The FredNats will start RHP Bryan Sanchez tomorrow against Mudcat righty Jacob Misiorowski, a top prospect in the Brewers organization. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.