Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsfredericksburg nationals drop second straight falling 6 3 at carolina
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals drop second straight, falling 6-3 at Carolina

Chris Graham
Published date:

FredNatsThe FredNats dropped their second straight game at Five County Stadium, falling to the Carolina Mudcats by a final score of 6-3.

Celebrating his 23rd birthday, Cortland Lawson had a great night at the plate for the Freddies, the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, going 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. He scored runs in the first and eighth innings, both on RBIs from Sammy Infante, who was also 2-for-3 with those two runs driven in.

The FredNats scored runs in the first and second innings off the RBIs from Infante and Murphy Stehly, who extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an RBI single in the second. The FredNat bats were held quiet until Infante’s RBI double in the eighth.

Pablo Aldonis (0-2) got the start and took the loss for the Freddies, who fall to 10-19. Aldonis pitched four innings and allowed four earned runs on five hits, walked three and also struck out three.

Brad Lord had an exceptional relief outing out of the FredNat bullpen, pitching three scoreless innings with three strikeouts. This is the third straight game a FredNat reliever has pitched at least three scoreless innings of relief. Juan Abreu gave up two runs in the eighth inning.

The series is now even at two games apiece heading into the weekend. The FredNats will start RHP Bryan Sanchez tomorrow against Mudcat righty Jacob Misiorowski, a top prospect in the Brewers organization. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia responds to prevalence of guns, approves $2.4M for active shooter emergency training
2 Spanberger on GOP debt default threat: Fine, but you shouldn’t get paid, though
3 Staunton City Council begins discussion of changing to ward voting system
4 Analysis: CNN, Trump both big losers in ratings from their town hall spectacle
5 Does Virginia have a real chance to land five-star hoops recruit Jarin Stevenson?

Latest News

Norfolk Tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides win 11th in last 13, winning at Jacksonville, 8-4

Chris Graham
Richmond Flying Squirrels
Sports

Richmond falls at Erie, 6-1, extending losing streak to four

Chris Graham

The Richmond Flying Squirrels could not climb out of an early hole and fell to the Erie SeaWolves, 6-1, Friday night at UPMC Park.

uva lacrosse
Sports

Women’s Lacrosse: Albany rallies from big deficit, upsets #12 UVA in NCAA Tournament

Chris Graham

Albany rallied from a 10-3 deficit to #12 Virginia, defeating the Cavaliers, 16-14, in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Friday.

police
Local

Harrisonburg man arrested, charged with murder in 2022 suspicious death case

Chris Graham
police investigation
Local

Local prosecutors conclude two recent officer-involved shootings were justified

Chris Graham
police car
Local

Harrisonburg man charged with three counts of attempted murder in May 6 shooting

Chris Graham
cnn
U.S./World

Analysis: CNN, Trump both big losers in ratings from their town hall spectacle

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy