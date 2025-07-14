A Fredericksburg man, who was responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash in Spotsylvania County on July 6, has been arrested and charged in the incident.

Peter A. Diez, 35, initially fled the scene after he allegedly sideswiped an 11-passenger van on Interstate 95 resulting in one death, two serious injuries and seven people with minor injuries.

Diez was charged with hit-and-run and drug possession, according to Virginia State Police.

A hearing is scheduled in the matter on Sept. 29 in Spotsylvania General District Court.

The crash occurred at 4:52 a.m. on Interstate 95 northbound at the 120 mile-marker.

According to VSP, a Nissan Sentra driven by Diez, was driving on the right shoulder when he struck the Ford Club Wagon travelling northbound. Both vehicles then crossed all lanes of Interstate 95, and both struck the left guardrail. The van then went over the guardrail and rolled in the median, ejecting two of the 12 passengers.

One of the ejected passengers, Ramon Ordaz-Martinez, 21, of Wray, Ga., died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Diez has faced multiple driving citations in Virginia dating back to 2012 in Fredericksburg, Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico, according to online court records. Charges include speeding, improper driving, altered/forged license plates and registration/inspection violations.

