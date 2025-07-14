Home Fredericksburg man arrested in I-95 hit-and-run crash that killed one, injured nine
Public Safety, Virginia

Fredericksburg man arrested in I-95 hit-and-run crash that killed one, injured nine

Crystal Graham
Published date:
interstate 95
Photo: © kthx1138/stock.adobe.com

A Fredericksburg man, who was responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash in Spotsylvania County on July 6, has been arrested and charged in the incident.

Peter A. Diez, 35, initially fled the scene after he allegedly sideswiped an 11-passenger van on Interstate 95 resulting in one death, two serious injuries and seven people with minor injuries.

Diez was charged with hit-and-run and drug possession, according to Virginia State Police.

A hearing is scheduled in the matter on Sept. 29 in Spotsylvania General District Court.

The crash occurred at 4:52 a.m. on Interstate 95 northbound at the 120 mile-marker.

According to VSP, a Nissan Sentra driven by Diez, was driving on the right shoulder when he struck the Ford Club Wagon travelling northbound. Both vehicles then crossed all lanes of Interstate 95, and both struck the left guardrail.  The van then went over the guardrail and rolled in the median, ejecting two of the 12 passengers.

One of the ejected passengers, Ramon Ordaz-Martinez, 21, of Wray, Ga., died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Diez has faced multiple driving citations in Virginia dating back to 2012 in Fredericksburg, Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico, according to online court records. Charges include speeding, improper driving, altered/forged license plates and registration/inspection violations.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

