Frederick County: VDOT seeks public input on Route 7 through online survey

Rebecca Barnabi
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), in partnership with Frederick County, is seeking feedback to support a transportation study assessing potential solutions on Route 7 (Berryville Pike).

The area for study is from Greenwood Road to the Frederick eastern county limits on Route 7. The study will focus on developing recommendations to address safety needs. The corridor has several crash hot spots with issues related to high speeds.

VDOT invites residents and travelers to learn more and take an online survey which is available through May 19, 2025. Community input received through the survey will help the study team identify existing issues along the study corridor and develop recommendations for potential improvements that will be evaluated and presented during the next phase of the study, which will include another opportunity for public comment.

Comments may also be sent to [email protected] or to Brad Reed, Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.

The study is conducted as part of the Project Pipeline program, which was created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB). Project Pipeline is a performance-based planning program to identify cost-effective solutions to multimodal transportation needs in Virginia. Project Pipeline is led by Virginia’s Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment (OIPI), in collaboration with VDOT and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT).

The study is expected to be completed in summer 2026, but does not set construction dates for any improvements. The study will recommend projects, solutions and investment strategies that may be considered for statewide funding programs such as SMART SCALE, Revenue Sharing and Virginia Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP), as well as regional and local funding sources.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

