Frederick County: Portion of Route 649 to close for bridge work Monday

The Virginia Department of Transportation will close a portion of Route 649 (Springdale Road) near Stephens City for bridge work.

Route 649 will be closed to through traffic from Monday, April 7 to Friday, May 30 between Route 651 (Shady Elm Road) and Route 648 (Passage Road) for replacement of the Opequon Creek bridge.

Motorists will be directed to the following detour:

Westbound traffic will travel south on Route 11 (Valley Pike) to west on Route 631 (Fairfax Street) to northbound on Passage Road to Springdale Road.

Eastbound traffic will travel south on Passage Road to east on Fairfax Street to north on Valley Pike to Springdale Road.

All work is weather permitting.