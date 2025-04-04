Home Frederick County: Portion of Route 649 to close for bridge work Monday
Frederick County: Portion of Route 649 to close for bridge work Monday

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
The Virginia Department of Transportation will close a portion of Route 649 (Springdale Road) near Stephens City for bridge work.

Route 649 will be closed to through traffic from Monday, April 7 to Friday, May 30 between Route 651 (Shady Elm Road) and Route 648 (Passage Road) for replacement of the Opequon Creek bridge.

Motorists will be directed to the following detour:

Westbound traffic will travel south on Route 11 (Valley Pike) to west on Route 631 (Fairfax Street) to northbound on Passage Road to Springdale Road.
Eastbound traffic will travel south on Passage Road to east on Fairfax Street to north on Valley Pike to Springdale Road.

All work is weather permitting.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

