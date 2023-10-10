Countries
Franklin County: Truck runs off road into median, killing two pedestrians
Police, Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

Two pedestrians were killed in Franklin County when a truck ran off the left side of the road into the median.

The two pedestrians who died at the scene were identified as Matthew Paul Sink, 40, of Roanoke, and Melinda Lynn Headrick, 43, of Roanoke.

The crash occurred Monday at 7:53 p.m. on Route 220, one ten of a mile south of Willow Creek Road.

The 2001 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Route 220 when the vehicle ran of the road.

The driver of the truck has not been identified.

Charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

