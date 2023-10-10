Franklin County: Truck runs off road into median, killing two pedestrians

Two pedestrians were killed in Franklin County when a truck ran off the left side of the road into the median.

The two pedestrians who died at the scene were identified as Matthew Paul Sink, 40, of Roanoke, and Melinda Lynn Headrick, 43, of Roanoke.

The crash occurred Monday at 7:53 p.m. on Route 220, one ten of a mile south of Willow Creek Road.

The 2001 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Route 220 when the vehicle ran of the road.

The driver of the truck has not been identified.

Charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.