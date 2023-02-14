Fort Harrison in Dayton among recipients of Commonwealth History Fund grants

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture announced the 2023 Commonwealth History Fund grant winners including 11 organizations throughout Virginia. A total of $401,206 is being awarded to support history preservation and education work taking place across the state.

Fort Harrison in Dayton, the historic home of Daniel Harrison, one of the Shenandoah Valley’s earliest settlers, was one of the grant recipients.

In partnership with Virginia’s Department of Historic Resources, each year the Commonwealth History Fund awards grants to history organizations and projects throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.

There are several key selection criteria to be considered for the grants, including the significance of the project or resource, its impact on its community and the Commonwealth, the focus on historically underrepresented topics and communities, and the need for funding and urgency of the project.

“The Commonwealth History Fund has quickly become one of the best tools we have as your state history museum to support history education and preservation efforts taking place in your local community,” said VMHC President & CEO Jamie Bosket. “We are so very thankful for this opportunity to invest in the work of our fellow history organizations, now and for years to come.”

One of the largest initiatives of its kind, the Commonwealth History Fund is expected to award up to $2 million over its first five years.

In 2022, the VMHC awarded $402,500 to fellow history organizations. Funds may be used for a variety of purposes including preservation, publications, artifact acquisition, research, conservation of artifacts and educational programming.

Eligible recipients include Virginia non-profits, educational institutions, and state recognized Virginia Indian tribes. The Fund was made possible through the generosity of Dominion Energy and others.

“This second round of grants will make possible an impressive and impactful group of projects, each of which will help to preserve a site or story associated with Virginia’s rich history,” said Julia Langan, Director of DHR.

2023 History Fund grant recipients include:

Fort Harrison, Inc. (Dayton): Unearthing Fort Harrison’s Diverse Cultures- Fort Harrison is the historic home of home of Daniel Harrison, one of the Shenandoah Valley’s earliest settlers. This important archaeological research and documentation project promises significant understanding about Fort Harrison’s grounds and the adjacent Koogler pastureland with subsequent scientific analysis and reporting. Findings will add immeasurably to what is known about the Harrisons, early valley culture, Native Americans, and African Americans—and their intersecting lives to illustrate a more complete and accurate history of the central Shenandoah Valley.

The VMHC will receive applications for funding for its third annual grant cycle Oct. 1-31. Awards will be announced in early 2024.

More information on the Commonwealth History Fund can be found at VirginiaHistory.org/HistoryFund.