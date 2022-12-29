Former UVA Football standout Oday Aboushi fined after postgame fight

The big fight that marred the postgame following the Los Angeles Rams’ 51-14 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday involved UVA football alum Oday Aboushi.

The NFL originally handed down one-game suspensions for Aboushi, a Rams offensive lineman, and Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory, but on Wednesday, the league reduced the discipline to fines – a $50,000 fine on Gregory, and a $12,000 fine on Aboushi.

Video of the incident showed the two briefly exchanging words, then Gregory punched Aboushi in the helmet.

Aboushi punched him back, and the two were separated.

The NFL, in its review, determined that Gregory instigated the incident, with video showing that Aboushi was shaking hands with another Broncos player before being punched by Gregory.

Aboushi, a 2013 fifth-round draft pick by the New York Jets, is in his ninth NFL season, with the Rams being his seventh team.

This season, Aboushi has seen action in six games, for a total of 339 snaps, allowing two sacks and three QB hurries on 186 pass dropbacks, with a Pro Football Focus grade of 65.2.

At Virginia, Aboushi was a two-time All-ACC selection, including being named to the All-ACC first team in his senior season, in 2012.