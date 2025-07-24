Home Former Smyth County School Board vice chair sentenced in child porn case
Public Safety, Virginia

Former Smyth County School Board vice chair sentenced in child porn case

Chris Graham
Published date:
prison jail
Photo: © methaphum/stock.adobe.com

The former vice chairman of the Smyth County School Board was sentenced on Thursday to 30 years in prison in a disturbing child pornography case.

Todd Stewart Williams, 54, of Chilhowie, pleaded guilty in April to four counts of persuading, inducing, enticing and coercing and attempting to persuade, induce, entice, and coerce one or more minors to engage in any sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of such conduct, in interstate commerce.

Williams, who was elected to the school board in Smyth County three times, also worked with a school basketball team in the county, according to court documents, and he used his position with the basketball team to spend time in the youth locker room and surreptitiously record boys in various states of undress.

ICYMI

His criminal activity came to the attention of law enforcement in 2022 when a 15-year-old boy from Oklahoma reported to the FBI that Williams, using the Snapchat username “todd_w3411,” had offered to pay the boy for explicit images of himself.

The investigation eventually revealed that Williams had sent the boy more than $2,100 in less than six months and exchanged numerous sexual messages with the boy.

The FBI ended up positively identifying at least 11 victims and has also revealed other victims who have not yet been identified.

His modus operandi was to find a young boy on Snapchat, befriend the boy, find out what he liked, and solicit pornographic photos and videos from the boy in exchange for money or gifts.

The most egregious case was ongoing from 2022 to 2024, and involved Williams paying a teen to take photos and videos of the teen sexually abusing his younger stepbrother, who was 8 to 10 years old at the time.

Directed by Williams, the teen would approach his stepbrother in his bedroom at night and force his stepbrother to watch pornography and engage in sexual acts.

Between November 2022 and May 2023, Williams sent the teen more than $3,600 spread across 39 payments ranging from $50 to $200.

All told, Williams spent more than $10,000 buying nude images from at least six underage male victims.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
3 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
4 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

ben james uva golf
Go 'Hoos, Olympic Sports

UVA Golf: Ben James earns #1 ranking on PGA Tour U Preseason Top 25

Chris Graham
fair carnival flag ferris wheel fireworks circus tent election
Local, Politics

Politicking at the fair, Earle-Sears to bring her uphill campaign to Augusta County

Crystal Graham

Winsome Earle-Sears is facing an uphill battle for Virginia's top post; she'll use the backdrop of the county fair to try to win over voters.

Local

Staunton to close RMA Parking Lot July 28-Aug.1 for city infrastructure improvements

Rebecca Barnabi

The City of Staunton will close the RMA Parking Lot on Greenville Avenue from Monday, July 28 to Friday, August 1.

healthcare
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Sen. Tim Kaine introduces bill to improve healthcare access in rural America

Rebecca Barnabi
Economy, Local

Roasting success in Staunton: Cat Nap Coffee expands into brick-and-mortar location

Rebecca Barnabi
jason miyares
Olympic Sports, Politics

Miyares signs on to MAGA letter pushing NCAA to strip trans athletes of records

Chris Graham
car accident crash police
Public Safety, Virginia

Page County: 42-year-old Luray woman dead following unusual crash

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status