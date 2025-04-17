A Virginia man who worked for the Department of Commerce was convicted of possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material.

Rafferty Daniel Kelly, 40, of Alexandria, was convicted Tuesday by Federal District Court Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff.

After a bench trial, Kelly was found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced on July 24 and faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.

According to court documents, in March 2022, a federal investigation involving an internet-based peer-to-peer file sharing service, a program used by the defendant to obtain CSAM, led federal agents to execute a search warrant at Kelly’s home, where they seized multiple devices.

A review of those devices revealed that, over a period of at least two years, Kelly had downloaded and stored more than 50,000 images of CSAM and child erotica, including images of infants and prepubescent children. Kelly also possessed a handbook on how to groom children.

This case was investigated by the FBI Washington field office’s child exploitation and human trafficking task force. The task force is composed of FBI agents, along with other federal agents and detectives from northern Virginia and the District of Columbia.