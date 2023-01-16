Trump blew through $1.8B 2020 campaign war chest like a bankrupt drunken sailor

Kellyanne Conway, you know, that noted Trump critic, blamed the former president’s 2020 campaign defeat on him squandering your donations.

Conway, you may remember, is the shrew who spent years vigorously defending the living embodiment of the phrase hoisted by his own petard on cable news shows.

You loved her.

Now, no doubt, you think she’s gone full Deep State.

In a New York Times op-ed published last week, Conway wrote that the 2020 election should have been “a blowout,” and that the blowout that should have been failed to materialize because the campaign wasted the bulk of its $1.6 billion war chest.

Of course she wrote that in the New York Times, right?

Liberal rag, Deep Swamp hag.

She cited in her op-ed an ABC News report detailed at least how some of your money was wasted.

(I get it. ABC News is lamestream media. Humor me here.)

Fifty-six million of your dollars was spent on campaign merchandise – think: “Joe and the Hoe Gotta Go” T-shirts, “Impeach This” and “F— Your Feelings” bumper stickers, Trump flags.

Important stuff, no doubt, that led to tens of additional votes, based on their persuasiveness.

Forty-one million dollars went to legal matters that had nothing to do with the actual 2020 campaign: related to the Mueller investigation and the first impeachment.

Yep, y’all were paying his legal bills.

I thought he was a billionaire? And he needs your money to pay his lawyers?

Something doesn’t add up there.

Five million from your donor dollars went straight into Trump’s pockets via charges from his Trump-branded hotels, which, for some reason, and none of us understand why, aren’t doing all that well.

It may be that the guy doesn’t know how to run a business.

This, you could say, is just the tip of the iceberg, just around $100 million, pocket change in the context of a $1.6 billion campaign, right?

The campaign was basically broke in the final couple of weeks of the 2020 cycle, and had to pull advertising in several key battleground states as a result.

Or, as Conway put it in her op-ed: the campaign “proved the adage that the fastest way to make a small fortune is to have a very large one and waste most of it.”

This is the story of your Fake News Messiah’s life, actually.

Got a lot of money from his daddy, went bankrupt a few times, somehow convinced y’all that he’s a business genius, and raked in millions knowing that y’all didn’t know any better.

This doesn’t mean you’re all rubes, or anything.

Anyway, I’ve done my public service for the day, letting you know that you’ve been letting yourself get fleeced by this guy, but hey, you’re doing it to own the libs, so, all good, I understand.