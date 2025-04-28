Home Forest Service: Prescribed burn on Cole Mountain; smoke likely in four counties
Local

Forest Service: Prescribed burn on Cole Mountain; smoke likely in four counties

Crystal Graham
Published date:
smoke prescribed burn fire forest
(© Chris Brignell – stock.adobe.com)

Smoke may be visible in Augusta, Amherst, Rockbridge and Nelson counties today as federal fire management specialists conduct a prescribed burn on 440 acres.

The prescribed burn will take place in the Cole Mountain area of the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest, according to the Forest Service.

The burn is located near Wiggin Springs Road and Hog Camp Gap in Amherst County.

The Appalachian National Scenic Trail and Old Hotel Trail #515 will be closed throughout the day.

Smoke may be visible near the towns of Montebello, eight miles from the prescribed burn, and Fairfield, 10 miles northwest of the unit. Some smoke will settle around the general area of the burn.

The wind direction will be coming from the south.

If encountering smoke on roadways, drivers should slow down, turn on low-beam headlights and use caution when encountering prescribed burning operations and smoke.

Prescribed burns are low-intensity fires, ignited by trained personnel, to remove excess vegetation and dead wood that would enable wildfires to burn hotter and longer.

Applying prescribed fire on the land at the right place, at the right time, under the right conditions benefits the land and the surrounding communities.

If you have any questions, contact the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest at (540) 291-2188

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome shines in playoff debut in Game 1 Cleveland win
2 Mailbag: Reader doesn’t like defense of Staunton Police for April 19 rally security
3 Tractor trailer driver suffers serious injuries after truck catches fire on I-81
4 Augusta County woman wanted in connection to Nelson County homicide
5 Tim Kaine and Mark Warner need to be more like Chris Van Hollen

Latest News

george allen
Economy, Politics, Virginia

Far-left lunatic George Allen joins lawsuit challenging Trump tariffs

Chris Graham
Project grows
Education, Local

Project GROWS finalizes Strategic Plan, prepares for Waynesboro Farmers Market

Rebecca Barnabi

Project GROWS has finalized its Strategic Plan with thoughtful input from nearly 200 stakeholders, including partners and staff.

Gerry Connolly
Politics, Virginia

Gerry Connolly announces return of cancer, plans to step down at end of term

Chris Graham

Gerry Connolly wrote on social media on Monday that he has been diagnosed again with esophageal cancer.

baltimore orioles gunnar henderson
Baseball

What’s wrong with the Baltimore Orioles? It starts at the top

Scott German
Local

2025 School Food Drive breaks records for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Rebecca Barnabi
road work
Government, Local

Staunton: Milling, paving of multiple city streets begins Wednesday

Rebecca Barnabi
school
Education

I don’t think I’ll be able to make that high-school reunion I wasn’t invited to

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status