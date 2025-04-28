Smoke may be visible in Augusta, Amherst, Rockbridge and Nelson counties today as federal fire management specialists conduct a prescribed burn on 440 acres.

The prescribed burn will take place in the Cole Mountain area of the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest, according to the Forest Service.

The burn is located near Wiggin Springs Road and Hog Camp Gap in Amherst County.

The Appalachian National Scenic Trail and Old Hotel Trail #515 will be closed throughout the day.

Smoke may be visible near the towns of Montebello, eight miles from the prescribed burn, and Fairfield, 10 miles northwest of the unit. Some smoke will settle around the general area of the burn.

The wind direction will be coming from the south.

If encountering smoke on roadways, drivers should slow down, turn on low-beam headlights and use caution when encountering prescribed burning operations and smoke.

Prescribed burns are low-intensity fires, ignited by trained personnel, to remove excess vegetation and dead wood that would enable wildfires to burn hotter and longer.

Applying prescribed fire on the land at the right place, at the right time, under the right conditions benefits the land and the surrounding communities.

If you have any questions, contact the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest at (540) 291-2188