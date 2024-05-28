Fly fishing camp offered in Virginia this summer for girls ages 12-18

Shenandoah River State Park is partnering with Shenandoah Reel Women to offer the novice fly fishing camp for girls ages 12 to 18.
This five-day, four-night camp in Warren County begins on June 9 and gives campers the opportunity to learn the basics of fly fishing from experienced instructors, connect with other like-minded young women and explore Shenandoah River State Park.
The Shenandoah Reel Women novice fly fishing camp costs $125. This fee includes lodging and all meals and snacks. Campers will build a tool lanyard and receive a complete rod/reel kit, which they take home at the end of camp.
Full scholarships are available. For more information about scholarships, please email [email protected].
The registration deadline for the novice fly fishing camp is June 4.
To learn more or to register, go to virginiastateparks.gov/flyfishing.