Fly fishing camp offered in Virginia this summer for girls ages 12-18

Shenandoah River State Park is partnering with Shenandoah Reel Women to offer the novice fly fishing camp for girls ages 12 to 18.

This five-day, four-night camp in Warren County begins on June 9 and gives campers the opportunity to learn the basics of fly fishing from experienced instructors, connect with other like-minded young women and explore Shenandoah River State Park.

The Shenandoah Reel Women novice fly fishing camp costs $125. This fee includes lodging and all meals and snacks. Campers will build a tool lanyard and receive a complete rod/reel kit, which they take home at the end of camp.

Full scholarships are available. For more information about scholarships, please email [email protected].

The registration deadline for the novice fly fishing camp is June 4.

To learn more or to register, go to virginiastateparks.gov/flyfishing.