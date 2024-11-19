Countries
Home Fluvanna County: 16-year-old boy charged with first-degree murder in death of adult male
Virginia News

Fluvanna County: 16-year-old boy charged with first-degree murder in death of adult male

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Fluvanna County Scottsville crime scene yellow police tape
(© peopleimages.com – stock.adobe.com)

A 16-year-old boy is in custody, and he has been charged with first-degree murder after deputies found an adult male dead at a home in Fluvanna County.

The victim’s name has not been released and very few details are available at this time.

Fluvanna County Sheriff deputies notified Virginia State Police of the death of adult male found in the Scottsville area at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday.

The 16-year-old is in custody and has also been charged with obstruction of justice and eluding.

The two individuals were known to each other, and there is no further threat to the community, according to Matthew Demlein, the interim public relations director with VSP.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

