Fluvanna County: 16-year-old boy charged with first-degree murder in death of adult male

A 16-year-old boy is in custody, and he has been charged with first-degree murder after deputies found an adult male dead at a home in Fluvanna County.

The victim’s name has not been released and very few details are available at this time.

Fluvanna County Sheriff deputies notified Virginia State Police of the death of adult male found in the Scottsville area at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday.

The 16-year-old is in custody and has also been charged with obstruction of justice and eluding.

The two individuals were known to each other, and there is no further threat to the community, according to Matthew Demlein, the interim public relations director with VSP.