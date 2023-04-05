Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsflower garden festival returns to downtown leesburg april 15 16
Culture

Flower & Garden Festival returns to downtown Leesburg April 15-16

Crystal Graham
Published date:

leesburg flower garden festivalFor gardeners looking to get their hands in the dirt, or homeowners looking to update their outdoor living space, the Town of Leesburg’s annual Flower & Garden Festival is a great place to start.

The annual festival will take place Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, in historic downtown Leesburg.

The event will feature nearly 150 vendors showcasing gardening supplies, plants, flowers, outdoor living furniture and more.

In addition to the exhibits, festival goers can enjoy music on the main stage, activities and entertainment for the kids, a rooftop beer garden and delicious festival foods.

Guests will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite landscape display in the People’s Choice Landscape Competition. Votes may be made at the gazebo by noon on Sunday. Winners will be announced Sunday afternoon from the main stage located on the courthouse lawn.

The following streets will be closed for the event beginning on Friday, April 14, at 5:30 p.m.:

  • Market Street from Wirt to Church streets
  • King Street from North to Loudoun streets
  • Cornwall Street from N King to Wirt streets
  • Cornwall Street from Church to N King streets will be closed to thru traffic however, local residents will have access to their property. The entire area will re-open to traffic at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Parking will be available in the Town Hall parking garage using the Loudoun Street entrance only. Additional parking will be available throughout downtown including the Pennington and County garages.

A free shuttle service, from Ida Lee Park, will run continuously during festival hours.

The Flower & Garden Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, rain or shine.

For more information, visit www.flowerandgarden.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta Health updates masking and visitation policies with decline of COVID-19
2 FlixBus to offer daily trips from Charlottesville to NYC beginning April 6
3 Albemarle County sets dates to distribute reusable bags to WIC, SNAP recipients
4 Life sentence affirmed for man who left overdose victim to die in Winchester motel room
5 Virginia fans are dreaming of Hunter Dickinson: Why that won’t be happening

Latest News

hunter dickinson
Sports

Virginia fans are dreaming of Hunter Dickinson: Why that won’t be happening

Chris Graham
russia
U.S./World

Wall Street Journal reporter is latest American detained by Russia

Rebecca Barnabi

His name is Evan Gershkovich. He is a Wall Street Journal reporter. who was in Russia reporting on the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

worship bridgewater college
Culture

The Cayambis Sinfonietta to perform at Bridgewater College April 13

Crystal Graham

The Cayambis Sinfonietta will present a lyceum at Bridgewater College on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. in the Carter Center for Worship and Music.

ivy creek foundation logo
Culture

April Ivy Talk to discuss prescribed burns, impact on ecosystem

Crystal Graham
George Mason
Sports

Double-digit scorer Ronald Polite III returning to George Mason after testing portal

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

Massanutten Military Academy establishing post-grad baseball program

Chris Graham
uva logo blue
Sports

#7 Virginia concludes 2-2 road swing with 4-1 win at Liberty

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy