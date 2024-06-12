Countries
Home Florida man arrested Tuesday morning after breaking into Waynesboro home, assaulting woman
Local

Florida man arrested Tuesday morning after breaking into Waynesboro home, assaulting woman

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

A Florida man was arrested overnight after breaking into a Waynesboro woman’s home and forcibly removing her, according to police.

Tony Lavaris Branch, 37, has been charged with two felonies: unlawful wounding and entering a dwelling at night with the intent to commit assault and battery.

At 1:34 a.m., Waynesboro Police officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 100 block of North Commerce Avenue for a report of a male attempting to gain entry to a nearby building.

Officers discovered an elderly female outside of a residence in the 100 block of North Delphine Avenue with visible signs of assault.

The suspect, who was unknown to the victim, allegedly broke into the home and forcibly removed her causing injuries.

The victim was assessed on scene by rescue personnel.

Branch was arrested without incident. He is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

Tony Lavaris Branch

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

