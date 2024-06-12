Florida man arrested Tuesday morning after breaking into Waynesboro home, assaulting woman

A Florida man was arrested overnight after breaking into a Waynesboro woman’s home and forcibly removing her, according to police.

Tony Lavaris Branch, 37, has been charged with two felonies: unlawful wounding and entering a dwelling at night with the intent to commit assault and battery.

At 1:34 a.m., Waynesboro Police officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 100 block of North Commerce Avenue for a report of a male attempting to gain entry to a nearby building.

Officers discovered an elderly female outside of a residence in the 100 block of North Delphine Avenue with visible signs of assault.

The suspect, who was unknown to the victim, allegedly broke into the home and forcibly removed her causing injuries.

The victim was assessed on scene by rescue personnel.

Branch was arrested without incident. He is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.