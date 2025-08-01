Federal funding cuts leads to end of Corporation for Public Broadcasting in 2025

Decades of public broadcasting in America will end with the closure of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), announced Friday by the nonprofit which oversaw Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and National Public Radio (NPR).

After the loss of federal funding by the Trump Administration, the CPB will no longer be able to support local TV and radio stations across the country with grant funding.

Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” included a $9 billion funding cut for public media and foreign aid, including $1.1 billion for the CPB.

Employees with CPB were told that the majority of staff would be laid off at the end of September 2025 and a small team for transition would continue through January 2026 to close operations, as reported by Reuters.

The U.S. Congress created the CPB in 1967. The CPB distributed more than $500 million every year to PBS, NPR and more than 1,500 public radio and TV stations, which are especially needed in rural areas of America.

