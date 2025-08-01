Home Federal funding cuts leads to end of Corporation for Public Broadcasting in 2025
Politics, U.S. & World

Federal funding cuts leads to end of Corporation for Public Broadcasting in 2025

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
radio
(© Molostock – stock.adobe.com)

Decades of public broadcasting in America will end with the closure of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), announced Friday by the nonprofit which oversaw Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and National Public Radio (NPR).

After the loss of federal funding by the Trump Administration, the CPB will no longer be able to support local TV and radio stations across the country with grant funding.

Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” included a $9 billion funding cut for public media and foreign aid, including $1.1 billion for the CPB.

Employees with CPB were told that the majority of staff would be laid off at the end of September 2025 and a small team for transition would continue through January 2026 to close operations, as reported by Reuters.

The U.S. Congress created the CPB in 1967. The CPB distributed more than $500 million every year to PBS, NPR and more than 1,500 public radio and TV stations, which are especially needed in rural areas of America.

Trump signs executive order to cease federal funding for NPR, PBS

Corporation for Public Broadcasting: Feds have no control of NPR, PBS

Corporation for Public Broadcasting changes bylaws to stop Trump firing of directors

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

baseball
Baseball

Analysis: How the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Nationals fared with the trade deadline

Chris Graham
donald trump
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Lawmakers demand investigation into destruction of food, contraceptives

Rebecca Barnabi

U.S. House of Delegates representatives are demanding an investigation into spending taxpayer dollars to destroy food and contraceptives.

donald trump
Football, Politics, U.S. & World, Wrestling

Trump invites sex offender, DEI hater, ‘roid abuser to mark return of kids’ fitness test

Chris Graham

Donald Trump, who is north of 300 pounds with cankles, is bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test for kids, because of course he is.

aew toni storm mariah may
Wrestling

AEW adds 12 more pay-per-views from 2023, 2024 to its HBO Max library

Ray Petree
uva football tony elliott
Football, Go 'Hoos

UVA Football: Low preseason media expectations reason for concern?

Scott German
bristol mlb1
Baseball, NASCAR

Is this heaven? No, It’s Bristol Baby: Speedway ready to host MLB

Rod Mullins
Sports Betting

How To Bet On PFL World Tournament Finals 1 In The U.S.

David Evans

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status