Federal conservation program needs are focus of legislation to hire technical assistants

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service Chief Terry Cosby projected that the agency would need to hire 3,000 to 4,000 employees in the next two years.

The increased number of employees was projected in early 2023 as necessary to implement USDA conservation programs and meet demand for technical assistance. However, the USDA was given authority in 2022 to hire only 1,500 new employees and retained only 500.

At the 2023 Farm Bill Summit in April, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia heard about workforce shortages and the need for Technical Service Providers (TSPs) to deploy and manage conservation programs through one-on-one assistance.

“As the only Virginian on the House Agriculture Committee, I’ve had many conversations with our Commonwealth’s crop and livestock producers about challenges caused by staffing shortages and burdensome requirements at NRCS,” Spanberger said. “This massive workforce issue is having real effects on the ground — and it’s slowing down the ability of Virginia producers to make smart management plans for their land.”

The Increased TSP Access Act would:

Establish an Approval Progress for Non-Federal Certifying Entities. Spanberger’s bill would require USDA to build a process allowing ag retailers, conservation organizations, cooperatives, professional societies, and service providers to become certifying entities. Additionally, it would put clear deadlines on USDA to make sure the agency is responsive in administering the program.

Streamline Certification for TSPs. The bill directs USDA to establish a streamlined certification process for TSPs who hold appropriate specialty certifications (including certified crop advisors). This requirement would guarantee that applicants with other certifications aren’t burdened with duplicative training — but are still trained in the competencies needed to serve as a TSP.

Ensure Parity in Compensation.The Increased TSP Access Act would make sure that TSPs — who are often paid using conservation program dollars — are paid the fair market rate for their services.

“I’m proud to help lead the bipartisan Increased TSP Access Act. By cutting red tape, streamlining some of USDA’s bureaucracy, and prioritizing timely certification for these jobs, we can help more producers take advantage of voluntary conservation programs,” Spanberger said.

Spanberger introduced the legislation Rep. Jim Baird of Indiana. U.S. Sens. Mike Braun of Indiana, Michael Bennet of Colorado and Roger Marshall of Kansas introduced companion legislation in the U.S. Senate.

“Our nation’s farmers and ranchers play a critical role in conservation, so it is important that they have access to Technical Service Providers (TSPs) who help fill the gaps in technical assistance when it comes to implementing conservation programs. I’m proud to lead this legislation that will streamline the TSP certification process to support our producers and improve conservation outcomes,” Braun said.

Bennet said that Colorado faces a future of hotter temperatures and drier climates, when the state will need easier access to USDA conservation programs.

“But crippling red tape and understaffing at the NRCS make these programs too rigid and time-consuming for many Coloradans to apply to. The future of rural America depends on whether the next generation decides to continue their family farms and ranches — and to protect that future, the Increased TSP Access Act makes assistance more accessible and helps conservation programs live up to their potential,” Bennet said.

According to Marshall, he introduced legislation last fall to help the domestic fertilizer industry.

“Certified Crop Advisors and other similar professionals are already equipped with the skills necessary to help farmers and ranchers reach a variety of conservation goals. Establishing an expedited pathway to deliver conservation goals, especially as it relates to nutrient management plans, is the free-market answer to increasing agriculture-friendly conservation efforts,” Marshall said.