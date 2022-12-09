Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news fbi chesapeake police working to return personal belongings to victims of walmart shooting
News

FBI, Chesapeake PD working to return personal belongings to Walmart shooting victims

Crystal Graham
Published:
police
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

Those present during the shooting on Nov. 22 at the Walmart in Chesapeake may finally retrieve personal belongings left behind at the scene, such as bags and jackets.

The Chesapeake Police Department and FBI have launched a questionnaire for victims to describe their belongings so they can be returned. The deadline to fill out the form is Feb. 7.

Victims may be eligible for special funding to provide emergency assistance, crime victim compensation and counseling, according to the questionaire.

CPD is the lead investigative agency in the case. The FBI continues to assist including through victim services efforts.

The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes that are under investigation and provide these victims with information, assistance services and resources. The FBI’s Victim Services Division provides emergency assistance to victims of domestic and international terrorism and mass violence crimes due to its national and international scope and extensive experience in responding to victims of these crimes.

To provide investigative information to CPD and the FBI related to the shooting, call (800) CALL-FBI.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

police emergency fire

Update: Three-vehicle crash in Deerfield Tuesday results in one fatality
Crystal Graham
Kyrsten Sinema

Kyrsten Sinema ‘leaves’ the Democratic Party: Actually, no, not really
Chris Graham

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, you may have heard, left the Democratic Party, and is now an independent, and this is supposedly going to upset the apple cart for Democrats in the Senate.

homeless man

‘Incredibly difficult’: Homeless shelter turns people away due to staffing, regulations
Crystal Graham

An organization that provides a warm place for the unsheltered to sleep during the coldest months had to do the unthinkable earlier this week.

mjf

Analysis: AEW ‘Dynamite’ continues to struggle to draw more viewers
Chris Graham
joseph wayne thompson

Augusta County: Staunton man wanted after leading deputies on low-speed chase
Chris Graham
bryce perkins

Mayfield leads LA Rams to comeback win: Bryce Perkins needs to be polishing his resume
Chris Graham
jennifer lewis

Politics, volunteering and saving cats: The work of Waynesboro’s Jennifer Lewis continues
Rebecca Barnabi