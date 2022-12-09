FBI, Chesapeake PD working to return personal belongings to Walmart shooting victims

Those present during the shooting on Nov. 22 at the Walmart in Chesapeake may finally retrieve personal belongings left behind at the scene, such as bags and jackets.

The Chesapeake Police Department and FBI have launched a questionnaire for victims to describe their belongings so they can be returned. The deadline to fill out the form is Feb. 7.

Victims may be eligible for special funding to provide emergency assistance, crime victim compensation and counseling, according to the questionaire.

CPD is the lead investigative agency in the case. The FBI continues to assist including through victim services efforts.

The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes that are under investigation and provide these victims with information, assistance services and resources. The FBI’s Victim Services Division provides emergency assistance to victims of domestic and international terrorism and mass violence crimes due to its national and international scope and extensive experience in responding to victims of these crimes.

To provide investigative information to CPD and the FBI related to the shooting, call (800) CALL-FBI.