Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news farm2fork affair returns introduces commercial buyers to valley producers
Local

Farm2Fork Affair returns, introduces commercial buyers to Valley producers

Crystal Graham
Published:
farm 2 fork
Image courtesy Farm2Fork website

Shenandoah Valley economic development and tourism offices have joined together with Virginia Grown, Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley to present the Farm2Fork Affair on March 14 at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.

The event was last held in March 2019 and has been on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this event, buyers range from local grocers and restaurateurs to food service companies and others. They can taste the flavor of the Shenandoah Valley, experience the region firsthand, create new supplier partnerships and discover the Valley’s significant impact on local food systems.

Producers, farmers, makers, wineries and others talk with buyers, offer samples and educate buyers about their products.

“Four out of five of Virginia’s top agricultural producing counties are located in the Shenandoah Valley and more than 10,000 jobs in the Shenandoah Valley are in the food and beverage industry,” said Joshua Gooden, economic development and tourism coordinator with Rockingham County. “Joining together with other local and state organizations to host and promote this event is a tangible way we can help boost local agriculture sales, the largest industry in Rockingham County.”

In addition to Rockingham County, the other local government organizations that have partnered on this event include the counties of Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockbridge and Shenandoah and the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, Lexington and Buena Vista.

“Buyers should come prepared to learn more about every stage of the farming business and to find producers that match their needs and market scale,” said Rebekah Castle, Director of Economic Development and Marketing for Augusta County. “Products such as produce, fruits, meats, cheeses, craft drink, jams, honey, hot sauces, pizza dough and even flowers will be promoted, with many items available for sampling.”

There is still time for producers and buyers to register to attend.

Producers may secure a booth space and wholesale buyers may register by visiting the event’s page at https://Farm2Fork.eventbrite.com.

More information can be found at www.farm2forkaffair.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
2 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
3 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
4 Waynesboro mayor rebukes Jim Wood on ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur: ‘No place in our City’
5 Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain

Latest News

waynesboro
Local

Waynesboro City Council member asks Jim Wood to resign over Pete Buttigieg slur

Chris Graham
kihei clark clemson
Sports

Preview: #12 Virginia faces a sorta must-win with Clemson in town on Tuesday

Chris Graham

Nobody had Clemson on their ACC regular-season champ bingo card back in the preseason, and even when the Tigers were 7-0 in the conference, the conventional wisdom was, they’ll come back to earth.

nascar
Sports

Podcast: Kyle Busch gets his first win for Richard Childress Racing in California

Chris Graham

It only took Kyle Busch two races to get his first win with his new team. Rod Mullins, our NASCAR reporter, joins us to break down Busch's win, and the rest of the action from Fontana on Sunday.

police
Local

Waynesboro man fights at Applebee’s, beats up cop, ultimately arrested after crashing car

Chris Graham
Local

‘They need to know Jesus’: WRE returning to Staunton as after-school program

Rebecca Barnabi
uva basketball
Sports

Virginia slips to 12th in coaches poll, 13th in AP: The computers aren’t so nice

Chris Graham
kevin hart reality check
Culture

Kevin Hart’s Reality Check tour to make stop in Charlottesville

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy