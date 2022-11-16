Family: Mike Hollins has made it out of two surgeries, ‘will begin the long process of healing’

The family of Virginia tailback Mike Hollins released a statement tonight to announce that Hollins has successfully made it through two surgeries after he suffered a gunshot wound in Sunday’s deadly attack that left three of his teammates dead.

“We want to thank his doctors and care team at the University of Virginia Hospital,” the family said. “In the coming days and weeks, Mike will begin the long process of healing.”

Hollins was shot in the back as he and fellow students from a drama class returned from a field trip to Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

The bus, with 25 students and a professor aboard, was slowing down in the parking lot at the Culbreth Theater when Chris Jones, 22, a fifth-year student, opened fire, reportedly targeting specific people, according to one witness.

Jones shot Devin Chandler, a third-year student-athlete, as Chandler was asleep in his seat, and also shot Lavel Davis, a third-year student-athlete, and D’Sean Perry, a fourth-year student-athlete.

A fifth UVA student, Marlee Morgan, was also shot in the attack.

Morgan was discharged from UVA Hospital on Tuesday.

Fellow students attempted to perform CPR to aid those who had been shot, and according to Hollins’ mother, Brenda, he returned to the bus after initially running out to try to escape the shooter so that he could try to help those rendering aid, even as he himself was dealing with wounds that would put his own life in danger.

“Mike’s tenacity, dedication and his huge heart have propelled him to achieve everything he’s set his mind to – not just on the football field, but as a student set to graduate in December on the Academic Honor Roll,” his family said.

“He’s committed to facing his recovery with the same fortitude. But it’s Mike’s warmth and genuine affection for others that have always drawn people to him, and we’ve been overwhelmed with gratitude for the outpouring of support we’ve received from those who have come to love him.”

The family also sent a message to the families who lost their loved ones in the shooting.

“To the Chandler, Perry and Davis families, you have not left our prayers since Sunday night,” the family said. “Our hearts are broken for you, and we will continue to hold Devin, D’Sean and Lavel in our hearts. May the Lord grant you His peace that surpasses all understanding.”