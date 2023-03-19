Countries
Virginia

Family concerned for well-being of missing Chesterfield County attorney

Chris Graham
Published:

Mark EglisbyThe Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 45-year-old missing attorney.

Mark Englisby was last seen in Chesterfield County on Friday. He was probably wearing a blue suit and brown dress shoes. He may be driving a 2018 black Mercedes SUV with silver trim, VA license plate: UKW-3048.

His family and friends are concerned for his well-being.

If you have any information on Englisby’s whereabouts, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or call 911.

