Crystal Graham
A Virginia State Police trooper’s vehicle was struck by a Porsche on Interstate 395 in Fairfax County this morning, and the driver later fled on foot.

According to VSP, the driver of a Porsche Carrera 911 with a Montana registration was involved in the accident at 12:34 a.m.

The trooper was travelling southbound on I-395 near exit 8B when the driver of the Porsche moved into the right lane striking the trooper’s vehicle.

The Porsche then pulled onto the right shoulder, and the driver fled on foot.

An aviation and canine search were unsuccessful. Fairfax County police and the Pentagon Force Protection Agency took part in the search.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was later taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The incident remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

