Fairfax County: Motorcycle collides with guardrail on I-495, rider dead from injuries
Fairfax County: Motorcycle collides with guardrail on I-495, rider dead from injuries

Crystal Graham
motorcycle helmet broken glass
Photo: © ParinApril (Generated with AI)/stock.adobe.com

One person is dead after their motorcycle collided with a guardrail on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County on Monday. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle after the collision, but the bike continued down the interstate for nearly a mile, according to Virginia State Police.

The fatal crash occurred at 5:32 p.m. Monday evening on I-495 westbound near Telegraph Road.

The rider suffered serious injuries and died at an area hospital. Virginia State Police have not released the name of the deceased individual.

A medical emergency is being looked at as a possible cause.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

