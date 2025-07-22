One person is dead after their motorcycle collided with a guardrail on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County on Monday. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle after the collision, but the bike continued down the interstate for nearly a mile, according to Virginia State Police.

The fatal crash occurred at 5:32 p.m. Monday evening on I-495 westbound near Telegraph Road.

The rider suffered serious injuries and died at an area hospital. Virginia State Police have not released the name of the deceased individual.

A medical emergency is being looked at as a possible cause.

The crash remains under investigation.