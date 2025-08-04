Home Fairfax County: Fiery crash on Interstate 66 claims life of Manassas man
File photo courtesy Virginia State Police

A 20-year-old Manassas man is dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County on Saturday.

Will R. Hernandez-Villalta died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The fatal crash is under investigation. Charges are pending.

The accident occurred at 5:51 p.m. on I-66 westbound at the Fairfax County Parkway.

Hernandez-Villalta’s Nissan pickup truck was stopped for a mechanical issue in a travel lane when it was struck in the rear by the driver of a Honda Pilot.

The collision caused the pickup to run off of the left side of the main travel lanes, strike the bollards separating the main lanes and the express lanes and then cross the express lanes. The pickup then came to rest on the left shoulder and caught fire.

Due to impact, the Pilot spun and came to rest in the main travel lanes.

The driver of the Pilot, Danielle M. McKinnon, 38, of Chantilly, and a juvenile passenger suffered minor injuries.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

