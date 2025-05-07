Home Explore Downtown Waynesboro businesses at Tour the Town event
Arts, Economy, Local

Explore Downtown Waynesboro businesses at Tour the Town event

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
tour the town waynesboro
Image courtesy Waynesboro Tourism

If you are looking to see all that Downtown Waynesboro has to offer, its Tour the Town event is a good place to start.

Hosted by Destination Downtown Waynesboro, your ticket gives you the opportunity to eat, sip, shop and stroll through downtown. The event runs May 28 from noon to 7 p.m.

The $45 passport includes exclusive deals, food and drink samples and treats from more than 20 locally owned businesses.

A scavenger hunt is included for kids with Kline’s ice cream as the prize.

A free concert by Sundried Opossum under the marquee at the Wayne Theatre will wrap up the festivities.

“Tour the Town is one of the most fun ways to experience Waynesboro’s local businesses,” said Meghan Swanson, president of Destination Downtown Waynesboro. “It’s a chance to support our downtown merchants, discover new favorites and enjoy a great day out in the community—all while supporting the revitalization efforts that keep our downtown growing.”

Passports may be purchased in advance and picked up at the check-in location at 503 W. Main Street on the day of the event.

All proceeds from ticket sales go directly to support Destination Downtown Waynesboro, a nonprofit working to revitalize and promote downtown through events, beautification and business development efforts.

To get your passport or learn more, visit VisitWaynesboro.com.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Youngkin vetoes Right to Contraception Act: Reproductive choice remains under attack
2 Three Southwest Virginia corrections officers stabbed by MS-13 gang members
3 Tony Bennett-to-San Antonio not happening: Spurs name Johnson head coach
4 Baltimore Orioles GM Mike Elias needs to adjust his approach to get the O’s to the next level
5 UVA Swimming great Gretchen Walsh breaks her own 100m butterfly world record

Latest News

nascar
NASCAR

Podcast: Joey Logano defends his NASCAR Cup Series honor with win in Texas

Chris Graham
acc basketball
Basketball

ACC Basketball going back to 18-game conference schedule in 2025-2026

Chris Graham

The ACC made its plans to cut two games from the men’s basketball conference schedule official on Wednesday.

police emergency fire accident
Virginia

Scott County: Virginia man dead in fatal motorcycle crash on Route 58

Crystal Graham

A 63-year-old Virginia man is dead following a motorcycle accident on Route 58 westbound in Scott County on Sunday.

David Joseph Liguori
Local

Harrisonburg man who violently punched dog, Ralphie, charged with animal cruelty

Crystal Graham
Arts, Local

‘Solidifies the legacy’: Friends of the Staunton Library break ground on terrace project

Rebecca Barnabi
big lots stores closing
Economy, Local

Waynesboro: Big Lots back in the ‘Boro; fate of Harrisonburg location unknown

Crystal Graham
internet search bar Google
Government, Virginia

Winchester: VDOT gathers public input on urbanized segment of Route 522

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status