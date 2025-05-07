Explore Downtown Waynesboro businesses at Tour the Town event

If you are looking to see all that Downtown Waynesboro has to offer, its Tour the Town event is a good place to start.

Hosted by Destination Downtown Waynesboro, your ticket gives you the opportunity to eat, sip, shop and stroll through downtown. The event runs May 28 from noon to 7 p.m.

The $45 passport includes exclusive deals, food and drink samples and treats from more than 20 locally owned businesses.

A scavenger hunt is included for kids with Kline’s ice cream as the prize.

A free concert by Sundried Opossum under the marquee at the Wayne Theatre will wrap up the festivities.

“Tour the Town is one of the most fun ways to experience Waynesboro’s local businesses,” said Meghan Swanson, president of Destination Downtown Waynesboro. “It’s a chance to support our downtown merchants, discover new favorites and enjoy a great day out in the community—all while supporting the revitalization efforts that keep our downtown growing.”

Passports may be purchased in advance and picked up at the check-in location at 503 W. Main Street on the day of the event.

All proceeds from ticket sales go directly to support Destination Downtown Waynesboro, a nonprofit working to revitalize and promote downtown through events, beautification and business development efforts.

To get your passport or learn more, visit VisitWaynesboro.com.

Related stories