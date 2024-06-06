Countries
Engineering company announces plan to relocate from California to Town of Blackstone
Virginia

Engineering company announces plan to relocate from California to Town of Blackstone

Crystal Graham
Published date:
airplane in sky
(© Jag_cz – stock.adobe.com)

A veteran-owned business will invest $3.6 million to relocate from California to the Town of Blackstone in Virginia.

JKOZ Engineering’s operation in Nottoway County will create 45 new jobs. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin approved a $125,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Nottoway County with the project.

Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will also be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

The company designs and produces seals, gaskets and other components for the defense and aerospace industry.

“The Commonwealth’s vibrant manufacturing and technological ecosystem and proximity to many of JKOZ’s current customers made Nottoway County the right choice for JKOZ Engineering and makes Virginia the right choice for the booming aerospace and defense industries,” said Youngkin. “We look forward to a strong partnership for years to come.”

Virginia competed with Georgia, North Carolina and West Virginia for the project.

“As we assessed where to relocate and grow JKOZ Engineering, we found the investment in the relationship from the Town of Blackstone and the state partners made our decision to relocate to Virginia an easy one,” said Chris Kozloski, president and CEO of JKOZ Engineering. “The proximity to our material suppliers, clients and wonderful community amenities of nearby downtown Blackstone will help us scale our business as we become part of the fabric of the town we’ve grown so fond of.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

