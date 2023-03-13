Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news eggstraordinary harrisonburg hosts egg hunt for individuals with disabilities
Local

Eggstraordinary: Harrisonburg hosts egg hunt for individuals with disabilities

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Courtesy of Harrisonburg Parks & Recreation.

Harrisonburg Parks & Recreation Egg Hunt is presented this year with an event for individuals with physical or cognitive disabilities.

The adaptive hunt, the Eggstraordinary Egg Hunt, will be held Saturday, April 1 along with the annual egg hunt, and is suitable for all ages and abilities from 10 a.m. to noon in the Lucy F. Simms Center gymnasium, 620 Simms Ave., Harrisonburg.

Adaptions for the egg hunt will include eggs with magnets for easy pick up with wands (provided), eggs on the walls and eggs hanging at chest height for participants. Each participant will collect 10 eggs and turn them in for a prize.

“We hope that members of our community who have never been able to participate in an egg hunt before will come out and enjoy searching for eggs and collecting them,” Harrisonburg Parks & Rec Program Supervisor Harriet Flynn said. “There will be no pressure of racing other participants to get to an egg first, and since the program is within a gymnasium, boundaries are clear to those participating. With the hunt in the gym, participants that would not be able to participate on grassy, hilly ground will be able to easily join in.”

The annual egg hunt will take place at the same time outside the Simms Center, and at the Cecil F. Gilkerson Community Activities Center at Westover Park, 305 S. Dogwood Drive.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Must-Reads

1 Critics question Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center move, citing costs, capacity
2 Virginia screwed Duke again, getting better seed, bracket despite ACCT title game loss
3 Twenty years later: The curtain will never fall on my love for local theater
4 Waynesboro leaders don’t really want Jim Wood to step down: That was all kayfabe
5 Why are NC State, Pitt in, and UNC, Clemson, out? And what about the seeds for Duke, UVA?

Latest News

Gas prices
U.S./World

As expected, gas prices inching upward, with conversion to summer grades

Chris Graham
acc basketball
Sports

Why are NC State, Pitt in, and UNC, Clemson, out? And what about the seeds for Duke, UVA?

Chris Graham

I’m not sure that Clemson deserved an NCAA Tournament bid, but neither am I sure that Pitt did. And I don’t see why Virginia is a four, and Duke is a five, not that I mind.

Sound of Music
Perspectives

Twenty years later: The curtain will never fall on my love for local theater

Rebecca Barnabi

The story of the murder of 21-year-old gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard was my introduction to local theater.

virginia tech notre dame
Sports

Consolation prize: Clemson, Virginia Tech, Liberty all get 2023 NIT bids

Chris Graham
uva virginia tech basketball
Sports

Virginia Tech gets #1 NCAA Tournament seed; UVA declines Women’s NIT bid

Chris Graham
jon scheyer
Sports

Virginia screwed Duke again, getting better seed, bracket despite ACCT title game loss

Chris Graham
VCU Basketball
Sports

VCU, underseeded #12 in West Region, set to face underseeded #5 St. Mary’s

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy