Eggstraordinary: Harrisonburg hosts egg hunt for individuals with disabilities

Harrisonburg Parks & Recreation Egg Hunt is presented this year with an event for individuals with physical or cognitive disabilities.

The adaptive hunt, the Eggstraordinary Egg Hunt, will be held Saturday, April 1 along with the annual egg hunt, and is suitable for all ages and abilities from 10 a.m. to noon in the Lucy F. Simms Center gymnasium, 620 Simms Ave., Harrisonburg.

Adaptions for the egg hunt will include eggs with magnets for easy pick up with wands (provided), eggs on the walls and eggs hanging at chest height for participants. Each participant will collect 10 eggs and turn them in for a prize.

“We hope that members of our community who have never been able to participate in an egg hunt before will come out and enjoy searching for eggs and collecting them,” Harrisonburg Parks & Rec Program Supervisor Harriet Flynn said. “There will be no pressure of racing other participants to get to an egg first, and since the program is within a gymnasium, boundaries are clear to those participating. With the hunt in the gym, participants that would not be able to participate on grassy, hilly ground will be able to easily join in.”

The annual egg hunt will take place at the same time outside the Simms Center, and at the Cecil F. Gilkerson Community Activities Center at Westover Park, 305 S. Dogwood Drive.