Dominion Energy chief nuclear officer Daniel G. Stoddard to retire

Dominion Energy’s senior vice president and chief nuclear officer will retire on August 1, 2023.

Daniel G. Stoddard, who also serves as the company’s president of Contracted Assets, served in the U.S. Navy, and joined Dominion Energy in 2006 as director of Nuclear Station Safety & Licensing. Later that year, he was named site vice president at North Anna Power Station. In 2010, he became vice president of Nuclear Operations and senior vice president in 2011. He was promoted to chief nuclear officer in 2016 and assumed current duties in late 2019.

Stoddard will transition to senior vice president and president of Contracted Assets on July 1.

“Dan Stoddard has had a remarkable 17-year run at Dominion Energy, and for the past seven has overseen the safe, efficient operations of our nuclear fleet. His distinguished leadership has ensured that our nuclear units provide reliable energy to millions of homes and businesses across Virginia, South Carolina, and New England. Beyond our company, Dan has also been an outstanding leader in the nuclear industry, and we will miss his steady hand and thoughtful approach,” Robert M. Blue, chair, president and chief executive officer, said.

Dominion Energy has hired Eric S. Carr as president and chief nuclear officer of PSEG Nuclear. His tenure will begin June 5, 2023. He was appointed president and chief nuclear officer of PSEG Nuclear in 2019, overseeing operations for the Hope Creek and Salem nuclear generating stations in Salem County, N.J., including 1,600 employees and nearly 3,500 MW of total capacity. He previously served as vice president of the Hope Creek Generating Station and acting vice president and plant manager-Salem Generating Station. Carr received his senior reactor operating license while at Peach Bottom Nuclear Generating Station in York County, Penn., and earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Delaware and an MBA from Widener University.

Blue said Dominion is pleased to welcome Carr to the company.

“Eric has more than two decades of experience in the nuclear industry, and the generating stations he has led have been recognized for their exemplary performance.”

Headquartered in Richmond, Dominion Energy serves approximately 7 million customers in 16 states.