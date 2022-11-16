Distribution and warehouse company to invest $275 million in Caroline County facility

World Class Distribution Inc. (WCD Inc.) will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County, Va.

The distribution, warehousing and cold storage network company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot facility at 95 Logistics Park, Ruther Glen, and create 745 new jobs, according to a press release.

Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project.

“Today’s announcement is an important step forward as we focus on returning more Virginians to the workforce, and I thank World Class Distribution for creating 745 new, high-quality jobs in the Commonwealth,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in the press release. “Virginia’s extensive transportation infrastructure is the cornerstone of our position as a leader in supply chain management, and World Class Distribution’s major investment will contribute to the Commonwealth’s success in this important industry.”

WCD Inc., a subsidiary of TACT Holding Inc., was founded in 2009. WCD distributes food and beverage products, including canned foods, dry goods, sweets, grocery, beer and wine, frozen foods and other refrigerated products, according to a press release. The company manages 11 distribution centers in the United States, with more than 4,500 employees in eight states.

“Caroline County is proud to be the host community for World Class Distribution’s $275 Million distribution center project. World Class Distribution is another outstanding company with a great future in Caroline County,” Caroline County Board of Supervisors Chair Reginald Underwood, from the Reedy Church District, said in the press release. “Caroline County is the right place for continued business investment with ready-to-go sites, new facilities designed, and infrastructure in place and expanding, all while preserving the beautiful rural character of the community.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Caroline County worked together to secure the project for Virginia. Youngkin approved a $3 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Caroline County with the project, and WCD is eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.