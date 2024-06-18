Dismantled: Lynchburg Police round up 13 for gang activity, assault by mob, other charges

The Lynchburg Police Department arrested 13 individuals on Friday after a thorough investigation into gang activity and violence in the city.
The department received assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, the Virginia State Police and the Alcohol Tobacco Firearms in the arrests known as Operation Gang-Green.
The effort and investigation lasted months and targeted prolific offenders within Lynchburg resulting in significant arrests and charges.
Law enforcement also seized two firearms during the operation.
Operation Gang-Green: Arrests and charges
Ta’juan Jerome Banks
- Gang Recruitment of Juvenile
- Assault by Mob
- Gang Participation
Larneaux Jai’velle Allen
- Possession of Stolen Firearm
- Gang Recruitment of a Juvenile
- Gang Participation
Kanye Shi’mik Phillips
- Gang Recruitment of Juvenile
- Assault by Mob
- Gang Participation
Rodrick Earl Ford
- Gang Participation
Thomas Edward Tanner Jr.
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
- Use of Electronic Means for Child Pornography
Christian Anthony Cruz II
- Gang Recruitment of Juvenile
- Assault by Mob
- Gang Participation
Jordan O’Neil Banks
- Gang Recruitment of Juvenile
- Assault by Mob
- Gang Participation
Ta’Shaun Jermaine Howell
- Concealed Weapon 2nd (Felony)
- Gang Participation
Adrian Lashad Watson
- Contempt of Court – Fail to Appear
- Surety Capias – Failed to Post Bond
Damani Omar Bailey
- Gang Participation
- Assault by Mob
17-year-old juvenile male
- Gang Recruitment
- Assault by Mob
- Gang Participation
17-year-old juvenile male
- Gang Recruitment
- Assault by Mob
- Gang Participation
17-year-old juvenile male
- Gang Participation
- Assault by Mob
- Possession with Intent to Distribute (Approx. 2 Ounces) – Pending
- Possession of Firearm by Juvenile – Pending
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon – Pending