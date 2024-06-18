Dismantled: Lynchburg Police round up 13 for gang activity, assault by mob, other charges

The Lynchburg Police Department arrested 13 individuals on Friday after a thorough investigation into gang activity and violence in the city.

The department received assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, the Virginia State Police and the Alcohol Tobacco Firearms in the arrests known as Operation Gang-Green.

The effort and investigation lasted months and targeted prolific offenders within Lynchburg resulting in significant arrests and charges.

Law enforcement also seized two firearms during the operation.

Operation Gang-Green: Arrests and charges

Ta’juan Jerome Banks

Gang Recruitment of Juvenile

Assault by Mob

Gang Participation

Larneaux Jai’velle Allen

Possession of Stolen Firearm

Gang Recruitment of a Juvenile

Gang Participation

Kanye Shi’mik Phillips

Gang Recruitment of Juvenile

Assault by Mob

Gang Participation

Rodrick Earl Ford

Gang Participation

Thomas Edward Tanner Jr.

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Use of Electronic Means for Child Pornography

Christian Anthony Cruz II

Gang Recruitment of Juvenile

Assault by Mob

Gang Participation

Jordan O’Neil Banks

Gang Recruitment of Juvenile

Assault by Mob

Gang Participation

Ta’Shaun Jermaine Howell

Concealed Weapon 2nd (Felony)

Gang Participation

Adrian Lashad Watson

Contempt of Court – Fail to Appear

Surety Capias – Failed to Post Bond

Damani Omar Bailey

Gang Participation

Assault by Mob

17-year-old juvenile male

Gang Recruitment

Assault by Mob

Gang Participation

17-year-old juvenile male

Gang Recruitment

Assault by Mob

Gang Participation

17-year-old juvenile male