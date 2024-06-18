Countries
Dismantled: Lynchburg Police round up 13 for gang activity, assault by mob, other charges

Crystal Graham
Published date:
handcuffs police arrest
(© zef art – stock.adobe.com)

The Lynchburg Police Department arrested 13 individuals on Friday after a thorough investigation into gang activity and violence in the city.

The department received assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, the Virginia State Police and the Alcohol Tobacco Firearms in the arrests known as Operation Gang-Green.

The effort and investigation lasted months and targeted prolific offenders within Lynchburg resulting in significant arrests and charges.

Law enforcement also seized two firearms during the operation.

Operation Gang-Green: Arrests and charges

Ta’juan Jerome Banks

  • Gang Recruitment of Juvenile
  • Assault by Mob
  • Gang Participation

Larneaux Jai’velle Allen

  • Possession of Stolen Firearm
  • Gang Recruitment of a Juvenile
  • Gang Participation

Kanye Shi’mik Phillips

  • Gang Recruitment of Juvenile
  • Assault by Mob
  • Gang Participation

Rodrick Earl Ford

  • Gang Participation

Thomas Edward Tanner Jr.

  • Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
  • Use of Electronic Means for Child Pornography

Christian Anthony Cruz II

  • Gang Recruitment of Juvenile
  • Assault by Mob
  • Gang Participation

Jordan O’Neil Banks

  • Gang Recruitment of Juvenile
  • Assault by Mob
  • Gang Participation

Ta’Shaun Jermaine Howell

  • Concealed Weapon 2nd (Felony)
  • Gang Participation

Adrian Lashad Watson

  • Contempt of Court – Fail to Appear
  • Surety Capias – Failed to Post Bond

Damani Omar Bailey

  • Gang Participation
  • Assault by Mob

17-year-old juvenile male

  • Gang Recruitment
  • Assault by Mob
  • Gang Participation

17-year-old juvenile male

  • Gang Recruitment
  • Assault by Mob
  • Gang Participation

17-year-old juvenile male

  • Gang Participation
  • Assault by Mob
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute (Approx. 2 Ounces) – Pending
  • Possession of Firearm by Juvenile – Pending
  • Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon – Pending

 

