A Staunton man is dead after a shooting overnight in the 200 block of Straith Street.

Rafael M. Johnson, 38, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Staunton Police Department.

Social media accounts show Johnson’s birthday was March 29.

Police responded to the residence at approximately 1 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Individuals involved in this incident were interviewed and released.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842.