Home Developing: Staunton man dead following shooting overnight on Straith Street
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Developing: Staunton man dead following shooting overnight on Straith Street

Crystal Graham
Published date:
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Photo by Crystal Graham

A Staunton man is dead after a shooting overnight in the 200 block of Straith Street.

Rafael M. Johnson, 38, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Staunton Police Department.

Social media accounts show Johnson’s birthday was March 29.

Police responded to the residence at approximately 1 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Individuals involved in this incident were interviewed and released.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842.

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Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, Crystal Graham has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of "Virginia Tonight," a nightly TV news show, both broadcast on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television. You can reach her at [email protected]

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