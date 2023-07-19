Countries
Department of Corrections discover drugs hidden ‘inside’ body of visitor to facility
Virginia

Department of Corrections discover drugs hidden 'inside' body of visitor to facility

Crystal Graham
Published date:
handcuffs arrest police hands guilty jail
(© ctpaep – stock.adobe.com)

Details are vague, but the Virginia Department of Corrections is touting that its drug task force used “intelligence gathering” to stop drugs entering a facility.

According to the VADOC, investigators had intelligence that a suspect would be bringing drugs into a facility on Sunday, July 9.

When the suspect arrived at the facility, they were questioned by VADOC’s Special Investigations Unit.

According to the VADOC, the suspect admitted to having drugs hidden “inside their body.” The suspected drugs were retrieved by the SIU with the suspect’s cooperation.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the local magistrate’s office.

“Our drug task force and security staff members at the Virginia Department of Corrections work around the clock to address the threat of drugs and contraband entering our facilities,” said Harold W. Clarke, director of the Virginia Department of Corrections. “I thank them for their hard work on this case and others as we work together to create long-lasting public safety, ensuring Virginia remains a safe place to live and work.”

The VADOC is actively investigating this incident, and no additional information will be provided at this time.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

