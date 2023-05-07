Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newscurve score two in the ninth defeat flying squirrels 4 2
Sports

Curve score two in the ninth, defeat Flying Squirrels, 4-2

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsThe Altoona Curve scored two runs in the ninth to eek out a 4-2 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels  on Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Curve (13-11) closed within 1.5 games of the Flying Squirrels (15-10) in the Southwest Division standings and have won three-of-five in this week’s series.

With the score tied, 2-2, Richmond reliever Evan Gates surrendered a walk and a double to open the top of the ninth. Domingo Leyba followed two a two-run single to give the Curve a 4-2 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Tyler Samaniego sat down the Flying Squirrels in order to finish the game.

Altoona opened the game with three straight hits against Richmond starter Ryan Murphy, including a two-run single by Leyba to take a 2-0 lead. Leyba drove in all four runs for the Curve.

In the bottom of the second, Hayden Cantrelle lifted a solo homer to left, his first of the season, closing the score to 1-1.

Cantrelle brought home Marco Luciano with a groundout in the sixth to tie the score, 2-2. It was the only run allowed by Altoona reliver Matt Eckelman over five innings of work.

Curve reliever Tahnaj Thomas worked around a two-out single to post a scoreless eighth inning.

Wil Jensen pitched four scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Flying Squirrels.

Cantrelle finished the night 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and two RBIs.

The Flying Squirrels went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

The homestand concludes on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond. Right-hander Carson Seymour (0-1, 4.50) will start on the mound for Richmond, opposed by Altoona right-hander Kyle Nicolas (1-1, 5.32). First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Sunday is Magic Day at The Diamond and the first 1,000 fans ages 14 and younger will take home a Youth Magician Cape courtesy of KidMed. Fans are invited to play catch on the field before the game from 12:45-1:05 p.m. presented by Nesquik. After the game, kids 14 and under can run the bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Jim Wood ‘matter’ is ‘closed,’ and Waynesboro leaders are pretending it never happened
2 Central Shenandoah Health District urges parents not to wait for back-to-school immunizations
3 More older adults eligible for coupons to farmers markets with expansion of program
4 UVA hoops’ Reece Beekman has a decision to make: The pros, cons of going, staying
5 Richmond reaches deal to build new stadium: What’s in store for baseball in the capital city?

Latest News

fredericksburg nationals
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals fall to Down East, 9-4

Chris Graham
Margaret O. Daramola
Culture

Hampton University senior Margaret O. Daramola named Virginia’s Poet Laureate

Chris Graham

Hampton University senior Margaret O. Daramola has been named Virginia’s Poet Laureate.

korea
U.S./World

Do the ominous nuclear warnings to North Korea make South Korea safer?

Mel Gurtov

The U.S.-Republic of Korea (ROK) alliance began in 1953, at the end of the Korean War. Now 70 years later, President Biden and Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol met to cement and expand the alliance.

police investigation
Virginia

Teen riding bike killed after being struck by passing car in Franklin County

Chris Graham
police emergency fire
Local

Overnight single-vehicle crash in Highland County takes life of McDowell 23-year-old

Chris Graham
news virginian jim wood
Local

Jim Wood ‘matter’ is ‘closed,’ and Waynesboro leaders are pretending it never happened

Chris Graham
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels get Friday night win over Altoona Curve, 3-1

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy