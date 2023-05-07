Curve score two in the ninth, defeat Flying Squirrels, 4-2

The Altoona Curve scored two runs in the ninth to eek out a 4-2 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Curve (13-11) closed within 1.5 games of the Flying Squirrels (15-10) in the Southwest Division standings and have won three-of-five in this week’s series.

With the score tied, 2-2, Richmond reliever Evan Gates surrendered a walk and a double to open the top of the ninth. Domingo Leyba followed two a two-run single to give the Curve a 4-2 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Tyler Samaniego sat down the Flying Squirrels in order to finish the game.

Altoona opened the game with three straight hits against Richmond starter Ryan Murphy, including a two-run single by Leyba to take a 2-0 lead. Leyba drove in all four runs for the Curve.

In the bottom of the second, Hayden Cantrelle lifted a solo homer to left, his first of the season, closing the score to 1-1.

Cantrelle brought home Marco Luciano with a groundout in the sixth to tie the score, 2-2. It was the only run allowed by Altoona reliver Matt Eckelman over five innings of work.

Curve reliever Tahnaj Thomas worked around a two-out single to post a scoreless eighth inning.

Wil Jensen pitched four scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Flying Squirrels.

Cantrelle finished the night 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and two RBIs.

The Flying Squirrels went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

The homestand concludes on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond. Right-hander Carson Seymour (0-1, 4.50) will start on the mound for Richmond, opposed by Altoona right-hander Kyle Nicolas (1-1, 5.32). First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Sunday is Magic Day at The Diamond and the first 1,000 fans ages 14 and younger will take home a Youth Magician Cape courtesy of KidMed. Fans are invited to play catch on the field before the game from 12:45-1:05 p.m. presented by Nesquik. After the game, kids 14 and under can run the bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

