Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Work scheduled for week of Nov. 14-18

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Signal installation for diverging diamond interchange. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Nov. 12, U.S. 250 will be closed under the I-64 overpasses while the final pavement striping and traffic signal work is under way. During that time traffic will detour as follows:

S. 250 Westbound through traffic will use I-64 East to Exit 129 (Route 616 Keswick/Boyd Tavern) then back to U.S. 250.

S. 250 Eastbound through traffic will use I-64 West to Exit 121 (Route 20 Charlottesville/Scottsville) then back to U.S. 250.

I-64 Eastbound to U.S. 250 Westbound traffic will use I-64 East to Exit 129 (Route 616 Keswick/Boyd Tavern) then back to U.S. 250.

I-64 Westbound to U.S. 250 Eastbound traffic will use I-64 West to Exit 121 (Route 20 Charlottesville/Scottsville) then back to U.S. 250.

One lane of U.S. 250 will reopen to traffic in the new configuration under the bridges by 5 a.m. Nov. 13. The traffic shift will be completed and all lanes reopened to traffic no later than 5 a.m. Nov. 14. Motorists traveling on U.S. 250 east of Charlottesville while the traffic shift is under way should anticipate encountering congestion and delays and allow additional time to reach their destination. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Drivers should use caution and be alert for workers near the roadway. Expected project completion is February, 2023.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, the traffic switch at the new roundabout will begin. Flaggers will control traffic through the intersection while the traffic signals at the intersection are removed and pavement striping is completed. Drivers should anticipate brief delays during traffic stoppages and congestion in the vicinity of the project.

The traffic switch will be complete and the flagging operation removed by 3 p.m., at which time traffic will use the roundabout for all movements through the intersection. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour for the remainder of construction. Expected project completion date is February, 2023.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Ivy Road) between U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) and Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) in the westbound lanes.

Route 22 (Louisa Road) at Route 640 (Saint John Road).

Broomley Road between Route 677 (Old Ballard Road) and U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) in the northbound lanes.

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile work zone with shoulder closures, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the following areas.

S 29 (Seminole Trail) between the Greene County line and the City of Charlottesville line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway) between the Nelson County line and the City of Charlottesville line.

(NEW) Pipe Repairs/Installation – Expect lane and road closures with detours and message boards in the following areas.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail Road), between Route 804 (Thackers Lane) and Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drive, road closed. Drivers should follow detour signs from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) at Route 720 (Harris Creek Road) in the northbound lanes.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) between Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) and Route 338 (College Drive), in the southbound lanes.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) at Route 720 (Harris Creek Road), in the southbound lanes.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) at Route 20 (Scottsville Road), in the westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 109 and mile marker 111 in the westbound lanes, daily, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge repairs. Expect mobile alternating lane closures between mile marker 109 and mile marker 110, in the eastbound, daily, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Underground cable installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) and Route 1694 (Branchlands Boulevard) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

(NEW) Route 689 (Burchs Creek Road) – Bridge replacement. Expect the road to be closed between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Castleberry Court in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily. Drivers should watch for detour signs utilizing U.S. 250 to Route 635 (Miller School Road), to Route 688 (Midway Road), ending at Burchs Creek Road, south of the closure. Burchs Creek Rd. should reopen December 16, weather permitting.

(NEW) Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect road closure between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 631 (Rio Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs and be alert for workers near the roadway.

City of Charlottesville

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 — Tree removal operations. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 104 and mile marker 130, in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Free State Road) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures between the ramp to Route 55 east (Free State Road) and the ramp from Route 55 east and west, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) in the southbound lanes, daily. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Dump truck deliveries. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures with mobile work zone between Route 612 (James City Road) and Foothills Lane, in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Vegetation control – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures with flaggers, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between Route 765 (Cameron Road) and Route 645 (Magnolia Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike), between U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 20 (Constitution Highway), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 655 (Jacksontown Road) at Route 639 (Chicken Mountain Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 675 (Dolley Madison Road) at East Gate Road, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Culvert repairs. Expect left shoulder closures between Route 635 (Greenwood Road and Westwind Drive in the southbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree removal operations. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between U.S 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 48 (Skyline Drive), in the westbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.