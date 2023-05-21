Culpeper District Traffic Update: VDOT schedule for road work for week of May 22-26

VDOT has updated its schedule for road work in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects

Construction of diverging diamond interchange

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) — Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1109 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and the interchange at Exit 124 and Interstate 64, in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Please drive with caution through the work zone and be alert for workers near the roadway.

(NEW) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Ivy Road), between U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) and the Charlottesville City line, Monday and Tuesday.

Route 631 (5 th Street Southwest), between Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) and the Charlottesville City line. Monday and Tuesday.

Street Southwest), between Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) and the Charlottesville City line. Monday and Tuesday. Route 742 (Avon Street Extension), between Route 1086 (Reynovia Drive) and the Charlottesville City line.

(NEW) Litter pickup – Expect right shoulder closures in the westbound lanes, Monday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 118 and mile marker 119

Interstate 64, between mile marker 123 and mile marker 125

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.in the following areas:

Interstate 64, Exit 120 ramp (5 th Street/Charlottesville), between Interstate 64 and Route 631 (5 th Street Southwest), in the eastbound lanes.

Street/Charlottesville), between Interstate 64 and Route 631 (5 Street Southwest), in the eastbound lanes. Interstate 64 at mile marker 119, in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, at mile marker 120, in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64, Exit 120 ramp (5 th Street/Charlottesville), between Interstate 64 and Route 631 (5 th Street Southwest), in the westbound lanes.

Street/Charlottesville), between Interstate 64 and Route 631 (5 Street Southwest), in the westbound lanes. Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) at Route 877 (Stagecoach Road), in the northbound lanes.

Interstate 64 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 110 and mile marker 117 in the eastbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Bridge maintenance. Expect alternating right and left lane closures between mile marker 109 and mile marker 111 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile right and left shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 107 and mile marker 121 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 124 and mile marker 136 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Route 3431 (Greenbrier Drive), Sunday and Monday, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Line painting. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 692 (Plank Road) and the Nelson County line in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 600 (Watts Passage) – Bridge repairs. Expect all lanes closed to through traffic at Route 700 (Watts Farm Road), daily. Project completion expected Nov. 20, 2023.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations. Expect shoulder closures in a mobile work zone, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday and Monday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 638 (Cherry Hill Road) – Other construction. All lanes open, but expect work crews near the roadway between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) and Route 616 (Woodland Church Road), in the southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Mowing operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, shoulder closures, and mobile work zones, daily, in the following areas.

S. 17 (Warrenton Road), between the Stafford County line and Route 709 (Belvoir Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

S. 29 (James Madison Highway North), between the Culpeper County line to the Prince William County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road), between U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) and the Prince William County line, daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 24 and mile marker 28 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating and right lane closures between mile marker 32 and mile marker 29 in the westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. During right lane closures, exit 31 (The Plains/Old Tavern) will be closed.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Roadway improvements. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between Route 1120 (Edgewood Drive) and Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Route 609 (Courthouse Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures between Route 806 (Elk Run Road) and Route 612 (Brent Town Road) in the eastbound lanes daily, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 624 (Crenshaw Road) – Bridge work. Expect lane closures with flaggers between Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) and Plum Run Lane, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fluvanna County

Route 603 (Tabscott Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect the roadway to be closed between Route 601 (Venable Road) and Route 646 (Duval Road) for the duration of the project. Expected completion date, Jun 15, 2023.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Milling and paving operation. Expect alternating lane closures at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) / U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) Intersection Improvements – Expect Milling, paving, striping, median separator, and grassing on U.S. 29 and U.S. 33 between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Please use extra caution through the work zone, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and nightly on U.S. 29.

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) – Bridge replacement. Road will be closed between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Project completion date, December 15, 2023.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Paving & line painting – Expect mobile alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 136 and mile marker 139 in the westbound lanes, daily, 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.

S. 250 (Three Notch Road) between Route 607 (Bybee Road) and Route 696 (Mallory Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

S. 250 (Richmond Road) between Route 708 (Blue Ridge Drive) and Route 795 (Zion Park Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 625 (Chalklevel Road) between Route 22 (Davis Highway) and Route 624 (Mount Pleasant Church Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect delays between mile marker 157 and mile marker 163 in the eastbound lanes, Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between Red Hill Trail and Hound Dog Boulevard in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (North Seminole Trail) – Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures at Route 631 (Kirtley Road) in the southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lanes closures, Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) at Route 20 (Constitution Highway), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 669 (Marquis Road) at Route 629 (Lahore Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect shoulder closures, Monday through Friday in the following areas: