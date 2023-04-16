Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work scheduled for week of April 17-21

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects

Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Final surface paving work will involve lane and ramp closures and detours continuing through the week between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers. Sunday: U.S. 250 alternating westbound and eastbound lane closures.

Monday: Eastbound I-64 exit ramp closed, detour to exit 129/Keswick, take I-64 or U.S. 250 west back to exit 124.

Tuesday: Westbound I-64 exit ramp closed, detour to exit 121/Route 20, take I-64 or U.S. 250 east back to exit 124.

Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday and Monday: U.S. 250 closed under the I-64 bridges for final paving. Follow signed detour routes using I-64 to next exits east and west, then back to exit 124.

Speed limit reduced to 25 mph through the work zone.

(UPDATE) Street sweeping operations – Expect mobile, alternating directional lane closures, Monday through Friday in the following areas:

S. 29 Business (Fontaine Avenue) from the U.S. 29 Bypass to the Charlottesville city line, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) between U.S. 250 Bypass and Colonnades Drive, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 743 (Earlysville Road), 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 652 (Old Brook Road) between Route 631 (Rio Road) and Route 854 (Carrsbrook Drive, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route 654 (Barracks Road) between U.S. 250 Bypass and Route 656 (Georgetown Road), 3 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 656 (Georgetown Road) between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive), 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning and brush removal. Expect mobile right and left shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 125 and mile marker 127 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed to through traffic at 4100 Cove Garden Road until April 28. Access maintained to all private entrances on both sides of the work zone.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64 between mile marker 117 and 118 in the eastbound lanes

I-64 westbound near mile marker 126

S. 29 Bypass northbound and southbound at the ramp to U.S. 250 (Ivy Road)

S. 250 (Richmond Road) westbound between Sleepy Hollow Lane and Route 1146 (Hunters Way)

S. 250 (Ivy Road) at the ramp from U.S. 29 Bypass eastbound

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 676 (Beverly Ford Road) – Underground utility construction. Expect road closure between Route 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road), Route 675 (Thoms Road) and FR-718 (Elkwood Crossing). Intermittent detours to install underground sewer lines, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 718 (Mountain Run Lake Road) – Line-striping operations. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 1121 (Hawthorne Avenue), Monday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Utility construction. Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 24 and mile marker 32 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect left lane closures between mile marker 32 and mile marker 29 in the westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. During right lane closures, exit 31 (The Plains/Old Tavern) will be closed.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Utility cable crossing. Intermittent lane and shoulder closures in both directions at Route 644 (Richie Road), Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Lee Highway) – Turn lane construction. Left lane and shoulder closures in both directions between the Prince William County line and Route 674 (Riley Road), Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. The left-turn lanes and crossover onto Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) will be closed Monday night and remain closed through the duration of the project.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Lee Highway) – Tree and debris removal operations. Alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions between the Prince William County line and Route 1405 (Cedar Run Drive), Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Roadway improvements. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between Route 1120 (Edgewood Drive) and Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(NEW) Route 612 (Brent Town Road) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane between Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) and Route 678 (Old Waterloo Road), Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 691 (Old Waterloo Road) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane between Route 611 (Sowego Road) and Route 609 (Courthouse Road), Thursday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fluvanna County

Route 631 (Dogwood Drive) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect total road closure at Route 613 (Bybees Church Road), daily. Expected completion date is May 1.

Greene County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Roadway reconstruction. Expect mobile right lane closures at the U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) intersection northbound and southbound, nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Road reconstruction, striping, curb and sidewalk work between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Please use extra caution through the work zone, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisa County

U.S. 522 (Cross County Road) – Guardrail repairs. Both shoulders closed at the I-64 eastbound ramp, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile, alternating lane and shoulder closures northbound and southbound between Gordonsville and the town of Orange, Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.