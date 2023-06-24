Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of June 26-30

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Construction of a diverging diamond interchange – Expect single lane closures, Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Interstate 64, exit ramp 124 (Charlottesville/Shadwell) between Interstate 64 and U.S. 250 (Richmond Road), in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, on ramp between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Interstate 64 in the westbound lanes.

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) on-ramp to Interstate 64, between U.S. 250 and Interstate 64 in the eastbound lanes.

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Route 1107 (South Lego Farm) in the eastbound lanes.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 123 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between Exit 124 (Charlottesville/Shadwell) and U.S. 250 (Richmond Road), in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, at mile marker 125, in the westbound lanes.

Tree removal operations – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 107 and mile marker 129 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 107 and mile marker 114, in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Brush removal – Expect alternating lane closures, and shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 107 and mile marker 121, in the eastbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64, between overpass with Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) and overpass with U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), in the westbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road), between Route 1421 (Elk Drive) and the Orange County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Soil borings – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) and Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between Route 1411 (Inglewood Drive) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ditch cleaning operations – Expect mobile work zone with alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 123 and mile marker 131, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Super load– Expect delays in the following areas, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 124 and mile marker 118 in the westbound lanes.

U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway), between Business U.S. 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extension) and Route 460 (Richmond Highway) in Lynchburg.

(NEW) Bridge repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Bridge maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures, nightly, between marker 109 and mile marker 111 in the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

U.S. 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway) – Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile alternating lane closures between the Nelson County line and the Greene County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect five-minute delays between Route 632 (Faber Road) and Route 804 (Thackers Lane), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Valley Street) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 6 (Irish Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Other construction. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 740 (Zion Hill Road) and Route 640 (Turkey Sag Road) in the northbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 600 (Watts Passage) – Bridge repairs. Expect all lanes closed to through traffic at Route 700 (Watts Farm Road), daily. Project completion expected Nov. 20, 2023.

Route 692 (Plank Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect total road closure between Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) and Route 635 (Craigs Store Road) at the Mechum River bridge. Drivers should follow posted detour. Project completion date: June 27, 2023.

City of Charlottesville

Soil borings – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (Emmet Street), between Route 3416 (Angus Road) and Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 250 (250 Bypass), between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and the ramp from U.S. 29 (Emmet Street), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 3439 (Hydraulic Road), between Route 3431 (Brandywine Drive) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (250 Bypass) – Traffic sensor installation. Expect alternating lanes closures between Saint Anne’s Road and Birdwood Road in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Culpeper County

New roadway construction – Expect road closures and detours with flaggers for a new roundabout, in the following areas:

U.S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed at North Blue Ridge Avenue. Follow detour signs around the intersection. Project completion date: August 31, 2023.

U.S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street, in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures between Sturgis Lane and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 646 (Old Stillhouse Road) and Route 707 (Slate Mills Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 663 (Alanthus Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road) and Route 1022 (Brenridge Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 66, at mile marker 20 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 621 (Freemans Ford Road), between Route 651 (Lees Mill Road) and Route 710 (Clover Hill Road), Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 23 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Expect shoulder closures between mile marker 30 to mile marker 34 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3;30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and should closures between mile marker 29 and mile marker 30, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, between Route 615 (Mount Ephraim Road) and Route 615 (Silver Hill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 661 (Botha Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect road closure between Route 660 (Saint Paul’s Road) and Route 663 (Covington’s Corner Road). Project completion date: July 14, 2023.

Route 709 (Belvoir Road) — Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect shoulder closures between Route 750 (Harrison Road) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 — Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers at mile marker 132, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) – Super load. Expect delayed traffic in a mobile work zone between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 1109 (Glenorchy Drive), in the westbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Herbicide spraying – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail, between Route 1120 Lake Saponi Drive and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between the Rockingham County line and the Orange County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) / U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) Intersection Improvements – Expect milling, paving, striping, punch list, and grassing on U.S. 29 and U.S. 33 between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Please use extra caution through the work zone, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and nightly on U.S. 29.

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) – Bridge replacement. Road will be closed between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Project completion date, December 15, 2023.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Shoulder repairs – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

U.S. 33 (South Spotswood Trail), between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 22 (Mineral Avenue), between Route 208 (East First Street) and U.S.33 (Jefferson Highway), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Line painting – Expect mobile alternating lane closures, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., in the following areas:

U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) between Route 607 (Bybee Road) and Route 696 (Mallory Road) in the eastbound lanes.

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) between Route 708 (Blue Ridge Drive) and Route 795 (Zion Park Road) in the eastbound lanes.

Route 625 (Chalklevel Road) between Route 22 (Davis Highway) and Route 624 (Mount Pleasant Church Road) in the northbound lanes.

Tree removal operations – Expect lane closures, in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64 at Exit 136 (Gordonsville/Palmyra).

Interstate 64 at Exit 143 (Louisa/Ferncliff).

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect traffic delays in a mobile work zone between mile marker 157 and mile marker 163, Sunday, 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 133 and mile marker 136, in the westbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway – Super load. Expect traffic delays in a mobile work zone between Sommerfield Drive and U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road), Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) — Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Hound Dog Boulevard and Red Hill Trail, in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Madison County

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes. Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 231 (Orange Road) – Tree trimming operations. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S 29 (Seminole Trail) and the Orange County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 707 (Nethers Road) – Bridge replacement. Expect total road closure at Route 749 (Moon Road). Please follow posted detour signs around the work zone. Expected completion date August 10, 2023.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Herbicide spraying. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and the Albemarle County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 729 (Richmond Road) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 676 (Gore Road) and Toad Hill lane, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.