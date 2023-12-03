Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of Dec. 4-8

VDOT has updated its schedule for highway work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Other construction – Expect lane and shoulder closures, Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, left lane closures between mile marker 104 and mile marker 107 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, right shoulder closures between mile marker 104 and mile marker 107 in the westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Bridge repairs – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

Route 676 (Woodlands Road), lane closures with flaggers between Route 743 (Earlysville Road) and Cedar Bluff Road in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 744 (Hacktown Road), lane closures with flaggers at U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Super load. Expect mobile work zone with slow roll between mile marker 118 and mile marker 143 in the eastbound lanes, beginning Wednesday at 9:30 p.m., ending Thursday at 5 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect a mobile work zone with right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 104 and mile marker 108 in the eastbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures between Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) and Route 760 (Red Hill School Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Tree removal. Expect alternating lane closures between the Nelson County line and Route 745 (Arrowhead Valley Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) Tree trimming. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 729 (North Milton Road) and Route 616 (Union Mills Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) and Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 will narrow to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes, beginning Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Project completion date, Dec. 2024.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Linden Lane Farm and Rockview Lane in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 669 (Sherwood Farm Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 672 (Stones Mill Road), alternating lane closures between Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) and Route 724 (Youngs Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) — Expect alternating lane closures at Route 666 (Greens Corner Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road), right shoulder closure between Route 649 (Germantown Road) and Route 610 (Midland Road) in the northbound lanes.

Route 649 (Germantown Road), alternating lane closures between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 610 (Midland Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning. Expect mobile work zone with left and right shoulder closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 25 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Soil borings. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 844 (Fayettesville Road) and Route 663 (Balls Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Bridge repair. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers at Route 607 (Shenandoah Path) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fluvanna County

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) – Bridge repair. Expect lane closures with flaggers at Route 759 (White Hall Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Turn lane construction. Expect right turn lane blocked at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the southbound lanes, nightly, 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Tree trimming. Expect mobile, alternating lanes closures between Route 625 (Goose Pond Road) and the Rockingham County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 623 (Swift Run Road) – Pole installations. Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures between Route 633 (Amicus Road) and U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1137 (Autumn Oaks Lane) and Route 1130 (Lumber Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 146 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Super load – Expect slow roll Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas.

S. 522 (Mineral Avenue), between Route 1112 (West 1 st Street) and Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound lanes.

Street) and Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound lanes. Route 208 (Courthouse Road), between Interstate 64 East off ramp and Route 1112 (West 1 st Street) in the eastbound lanes.

Street) in the eastbound lanes. Route 208 (New Bridge Road), between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 208 (Courthouse Road).

Route 665 (Kennon Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closure at Route 725 (Thacker Road) in the southbound lanes, please follow signed detour, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) Bridge inspections – Expect alternating lane closures, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 15 (James Madison Highway), at the Madison County/Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday.

Route 231 (North Blue Ridge Turnpike), at Route 651 (Aylor Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Friday.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (North Seminole Trail) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between Route 647 (Hunter Lane) and Route 730 (Coop Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Brush removal. Expect mobile work zone with right lane and right shoulder closures in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Vegetation control. Expect mobile work zone with left shoulder closures and flaggers between Westwind Drive and the Albemarle County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pole installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 629 (Lahore Road) and Route 625 (Porter Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 629 (Orange Springs Road) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 651 (Tatum Road) and Route 600 (Kendall Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Shoulder repairs – Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 1001 (Main Street) and Route 675 (Massies Corner Road) in the eastbound lanes.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 1001 (Main Street) in the westbound lanes.

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road) and Route 611 (Seven Ponds Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 231 (F T Valley Road) and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.