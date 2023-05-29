Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for week of May 30-June 2

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

To ease travel for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, May 26 until noon Tuesday, May 30.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Tree removal operations – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 107 and mile marker 114 in the westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64, Exit Ramp 107 (Crozet) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64, Exit Ramp 114 (Ivy) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64, Exit Ramp 118A (Lynchburg) and 118 B (Charlottesville/Culpeper) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64, Exit Ramp 120 (5 th Street/Charlottesville) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64, Exit Ramp 121A (Scottsville) and Exit Ramp 121B (Charlottesville) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64, Exit Ramp 124 (Charlottesville/Shadwell) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64, Exit Ramp 129 (Keswick/Boyd Tavern) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 117 and mile marker 118 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between Exit Ramp 107 (Crozet) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the westbound lanes.

S. 250 (Ivy Road) between Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) and Reed Lane, in the eastbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Bridge deck repairs — Expect alternating lane closures, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., in the following areas:

Interstate 64 between mile marker 110 and mile marker 117 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64 between mile marker 120 and mile marker 122 in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64 – Bridge maintenance. Expect alternating right and left lane closures between mile marker 109 and mile marker 111 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile right and left shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 107 and mile marker 121 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 692 (Plank Road) and the Nelson County line in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Other construction. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 22 (Louisa Road and Route 640 (Turkey Sag Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 600 (Watts Passage) – Bridge repairs. Expect all lanes closed to through traffic at Route 700 (Watts Farm Road), daily. Project completion expected Nov. 20, 2023.

Culpeper County

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 626 (Black Hill Road) – Milling. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 624 (Sheads Mountain Road) and Route 1170 (Quail Ridge Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 638 (Cherry Hill Road) – Other construction. All lanes open, but expect work crews near the roadway between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) and Route 616 (Woodland Church Road), in the southbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road) – Soil borings. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 799 (Keyser Road) and U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 66, between Exit Ramp 23A (Lea Road) and Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road) in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 66 at mile marker 21 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 66 at mile marker 25 in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 66 at mile marker 15 in the westbound lanes.

S. 17 (Winchester Road) between Route 713 (Maidstone Road) and Interstate 66 in the northbound lanes.

S. 17 (Winchester Road) between Route 713 (Maidstone Road) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the southbound lanes.

Route 713 (Maidstone Road) between Route 185 (Grove Lane) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) in the southbound lanes.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) between Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) in the eastbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 25 and mile marker 27 in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations. Expect shoulder closures between mile marker 30 and mile marker 36 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 609 (Courthouse Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures between Route 806 (Elk Run Road) and Route 612 (Brent Town Road) in the eastbound lanes daily, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 709 (Belvoir Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect shoulder closures between Route 750 (Harrison Road) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway, in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fluvanna County

Route 603 (Tabscott Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect the roadway to be closed between Route 601 (Venable Road) and Route 646 (Duval Road) for the duration of the project. Expected completion date, June 15, 2023.

Greene County

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) / U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) Intersection Improvements – Expect Milling, paving, striping, median separator, and grassing on U.S. 29 and U.S. 33 between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Please use extra caution through the work zone, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and nightly on U.S. 29.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Pipe maintenance. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between the Rockingham County line and Route 636 (Goose Pond Road) in the westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) – Bridge replacement. Road will be closed between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Project completion date, December 15, 2023.

Louisa County

(NEW) Tree removal operations – Expect lane and shoulder closures, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64 at Exit 136 (Gordonsville/Palmyra), in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Interstate 64 at Exit 143 (Louisa/Ferncliff), in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Paving & line painting – Expect mobile alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 136 and mile marker 139 in the westbound lanes, daily, 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.

S. 250 (Three Notch Road) between Route 607 (Bybee Road) and Route 696 (Mallory Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

S. 250 (Richmond Road) between Route 708 (Blue Ridge Drive) and Route 795 (Zion Park Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 625 (Chalklevel Road) between Route 22 (Davis Highway) and Route 624 (Mount Pleasant Church Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between Hound Dog Boulevard and Red Hill Trail, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between Route 603 (Bowlers Mill Road) and Route 860 (Kloeckner Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 623 (Chopping Road), between Route 22 (Davis Highway) and Route 624 (Mount Pleasant Church Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 860 (Kloeckner Road), between Route 861 (Holiday Road) and Route 660 (Red Hill Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 137, in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect delays between mile marker 157 and mile marker 163 in the eastbound lanes, Saturday, May 27 through Saturday, June 3, 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) Mowing operations – Expect shoulder closures, daily, in the following areas: