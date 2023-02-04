Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Schedule for the week of Feb. 6-10

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect lane closures, Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas: S. 250 (Richmond Road), between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expected completion date is Feb., 2023. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Super load – Expect slow-moving vehicles with a mobile work zone, Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) between Route 616 (Union Mills Road) and 1107 (North Hill) in the westbound lanes.

Route 616 (Black Cat Road) between the ramp to and from Interstate 64 west and U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) in the southbound lanes.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile, alternating lanes closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 854 (Carrsbrook Drive) and Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 854 (Carrsbrook Drive) and Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Pipe repairs/installation – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail) between Route 804 (Thackers Lane) and Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

S. 240 (Three Notch’D Road) between Route 1240 (Highlands Drive) and Route 1250 (Park Ridge Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 122 and mile marker 124, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile mark 117 and mile marker 119 in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Road closed between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 631 (Rio Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily.

(NEW) Route 780 (Old Lynchburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures with flaggers between Route 631 (5th Street) and Route 875 (Country Green Road), in the northbound lanes. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

Interstate 64 — Tree removal operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 99 and mile marker 107 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S.15 (James Madison Highway) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 666 (Greens Corner Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Updating logo signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 29 (James Madison Highway) between the Culpeper County line and Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) in the northbound lanes.

S. 29 (James Madison Highway) at Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) in the southbound lanes.

Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 29 and mile marker 32 in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Tree trimming operations. Expect right lane closures between Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) and Route 653 (Morgansburg Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 687 (Opal Road) – Milling. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 791 (Old Foxville Road) in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 732 (Ramey Road) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 185 (Grove Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greene County

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) — Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind barrels. Traffic is diverted onto the newly constructed eastbound lanes while crews reconstruct the westbound lanes. Drivers should use caution through the work zone and stay alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway daily. Expected completion is summer 2023.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) U.S. 33 (South Spotswood Trail) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile alternating lane closures between Route 208 (West Main Street) and U.S. 522 (Cross County Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Madison County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures with a mobile work zone between Madison Plaza Drive and U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway), in the southbound lanes, Sunday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 230 (Orange Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lanes closures between Route 687 (Fairgrounds Road) and Route 607 (Repton Mill Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (South F T Valley Road – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 642 (Poor House Road) and Route 642 (Duet Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (South F T Valley Road – Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 646 (Champe Plain Road) and Route 643 (Church Hill Road) in the southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 634 (Washington Street) – Curb and gutter repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lanes closures at U.S. 29 (North Main Street), Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 651 (Atkins Road) and Route 48 (Skyline Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas: