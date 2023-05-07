Countries
Culture

Crozet Spring Arts and Crafts Festival returns May 13-14

Crystal Graham
Published date:
crozet arts and crafts festival
Submitted photo

More than 130 artists and exhibitors will be in Crozet for the 43rd annual Crozet Spring Arts and Crafts Festival May 13-14.

The event is being held Mother’s Day weekend from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The event is held at Crozet Park and is family and pet-friendly.

This year’s exhibitors will bring an array of jewelry, apparel and leather, artwork, photography and crafted glass, ceramics, sculpture and more.

The festival’s fine arts and crafts will be complemented by a variety of local musicians playing throughout the weekend.

Saturday May 13

  • 10 a.m. Vicky Lee
  • 11:30 a.m. Gina Sobel
  • 1 p.m. Tara Mills
  • 3:30 p.m. Wicked Olde

Sunday May 14

  • 10 a.m. BRIMS
  • 11:30 a.m. Skyline Country Cloggers
  • 12:30 p.m. Koda & Maria from Chamomile & Whiskey
  • 3 p.m. The Judy Chops

Food trucks and local beer and wine will be on site. A wine tasting will be held both days from noon to 2 p.m. with Knight’s Gambit, Hazy Mountain Vineyard and Grace Estate Winery.

Other attractions include live artisan demos, family photography mini-sessions and a make-your-own bouquet station.

The children’s area includes musical guests Kim and Jimbo Cary, Bounce Play n Create, The Bluebird Bookstop, art activities and more.

Crozet Park is located just off the 64 bypass, take exit 107 west of Charlottesville.

The event is rain for shine, and tickets may be purchased online or at the gate.

Children 12 and under are free and parking is free.

Event information is available online at www.crozetfestival.com

