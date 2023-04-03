Congresswoman to hold Farm Bill Summit in Caroline County

Approximately every five years, the Farm Bill is passed to govern a wide swath of policy areas from broadband internet access to nutrition programs to farm financing.

The legislative package directly impacts rural communities, food security farm programs, crop insurance and sustainable farming practices in Virginia.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia will host her 2023 Farm Bill Summit with Virginia crop and livestock producers and agribusiness on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. She will hear from farmers and producers to make sure their voices are heard at the table during 2023 Farm Bill negotiations.

The summit will be held at Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Boulevard, Doswell, Virginia, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sessions will include focuses on Farm Bill titles and Virginia priorities, such as commodities, crop insurance, livestock, conservation and rural development. Experts will discuss issues on panels, take questions and provide their perspectives on future federal program that would impact farm economy in Virginia.

Spanberger will share her outlook as the only Virginian on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, which will help draft the 2023 Farm Bill.